Abbasi added: "We are ready to solve our problems with India through dialogue, but New Delhi has blocked all the ways of dialogue."

He then approached the issue of Afghanistan and said: We accuse us of supporting terrorism, but you know that it was only Pakistan that cashed 70,000 victims in the fight against terrorism and lost more than $ 120 billion, but unfortunately, no one considers The number of our victims.

The Pakistani PM noted that the Taliban have no shelter inside Pakistani territory, and that all its activities are taking place in the territory of Afghanistan, even though terrorist groups operating on the territory of Afghanistan have crossed the border and have carried out terrorist operations in Pakistan.

"The only solution to Afghanistan's problems is negotiation, and no problem will be solved with the war," he said. Unfortunately, the world's superpowers are unaware of the reason for their weaknesses and failures in Afghanistan. We will not allow the Afghan war to spread to Pakistan and we will not be the slaughtered

sheep of this war.

Abbasi then dealt with the problem of Muslims in Rohingya and called for the surprise of the silence of the world's assemblies: "In the eyes of the world, the government of Myanmar and its army are the genocide of Rohingya Muslims, but the Palestinian issue must be resolved quickly to solve this problem." , Because the behavior of the Zionist regime is merely a seizure in the region.



Meanwhile,

Pakistani Prime Minister's speech comes as Trump accused Islamabad of supporting terrorist activists in Afghanistan a month ago, threatening Pakistan to cut off its financial assistance.

Pakistani politicians have described the words of Tramp unwarranted, saying they do not need US financial assistance.