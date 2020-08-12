Pakistani Prime Minister compares Kashmir to Hong Kong

PM Imran Khan says in the article:



“My worry is that because India is a big market, countries worry about losing their trade with it. Western countries are acting this way. Look at the prominence given to Hong Kong and to the rights of the citizens there. Compare it to what is happening to eight million Muslims in Kashmir. Clearly, double standards play a role here. India is a big market and this overwhelms the issue of human rights.”



But China is a bigger market than India.

If western countries were afraid of losing trade with India, would they also not be (more) afraid of losing trade with China?

