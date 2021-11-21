Pakistani Politics and Establishment: Feudals se achi Middle Class hoti hai

Hi and WOAH !!!



Pakistani Politics can't get much higher on adrenaline as it is now.



The recent Lahore Conference is testimony of that.



Are they just itching to bargain? or they have decided to do some showdown against Rawalpindi?



In any case....Pindi will be needing HUGE support from current government and Middle Class (Tax Paying Patriotic Pakistani Citizens)



The game has gone far beyond than anyone expected and no side is showing any sign of backdown.



Efforts are in full swing to TAME PINDI and to SETTLE scores with Establishment ONCE AND FOR ALL. All decades old parties - call them status quo or whatever - are fully involved here - from PPP in South to all the way up to Afghan nationalists/touts in North.



Lahore Conference saw everyone from - Manzoor Pashteen to PPP leaders.



The problem with Pindi is, for certain reasons they can't/won't comment openly on mainstream media. They usually shy away from media. Yes, they have done mistakes but here, in this particular case, I believe they are not guilty......The other side instead - the feudals/Two families have crossed all lines just for personal gains not for nation's benefits or glory.



They are fighting PINDI for personal glory. No other motive here. They have made up their mind and want to send lesson to GHQ.



There is one important question which is buzzing in my mind and apparently no one has answer of it.



Why Establishment Treats Their Allies in such a Shitty way ???



Why GDA guys are still in opposition in Sindh Province? Why PPP is being tolerated despite them being highly incompetent, creating fault lines here and there? This is 13th year of PPP in government STRAIGHT without any break? What is this? So establishment is sending message across Pakistan that if you fight us - you win and if you side with us then you remain in shitty opposition? Seriously, high time, establishment does some self introspect or continue to get ridiculed and mocked at...



Pindi broke MQM into such pieces that it literally left vacuum in Karachi - making PPP comfortable as f**k. What message Pindi sent to her enemies? that look this is what we do with our allies? No wonder people like to pick fight with Pindi at any given opportunity because they understand that Pindi take their allies for granted and crush them utterly on some mistakes while striking deal with enemies at same time.





As of now, the country is being made mockery out of in whole world. Lines have been drawn apparently. Every fuckin new day - something new props up. This is not a sign of healthy country instead shows us that things are going south.



PDM and allies have only one GOAL - TAME THE GENERALS AND MAKE THEM SUBMISSIVE. To do that, useful idiots are being used here and there like no other.



How Establishment/Middle Class can counter it. This is how.......



1. Treat your allies gently and with respect. Support your allies and don't be harsh on them. Show the enemies/feudals that you will go into oblivion if you pick a fight with us.



2. Start finishing feudal system and prop middle class and good leaders up. Nurture them. Who gave the bloody right to these two FAMILIES they'll continue to rule Pakistan while picking fight here and there? It's Bullshit.



3. Change yourself a little - Flush out internal filth within institution - Crack down on corrupt elements within ranks so that the other side don't get a chance to throw mud on you.



4. Lastly, Don't pick up a fight with media...Feudals always use media's shoulder to fire against you. While fighting media, you just give more ammo to the other side.



----

----



In short, the summary here is YOU NEED SUPPORT. Pindi can't take on all of them at the same time. The other side is looking for REVENGE. They are planning to GANG UP on you, in fact they already have and now they are building MOMENTUM on their side. Time doesn't wait for anyone. Was observing social media (twitter/Youtube) for quite few days and saw plethora of shit thrown straight towards Rawalpindi. The vibes are exactly the same just like they were at time of lawyers movement in Musharraf era - The only difference now is the penetration of social media big time and far reaching outreach. This needs to be COUNTERED.



I respect uniform and i find military dudes very nice and too extent of being innocent. The generals also got manipulated by these feudals. I don't like when all others gang up and take a shot at UNIFORM....



All glory to Army Soldiers, Sailors of Navy and Pilots of PAF, retired or serving.



I will end my note with this Urdu Proverb/Saying....



Apno se achey ghair hotey hain.



////



Feudals se achi Middle Class hoti hai.



(Break the fukin momentum of theirs)