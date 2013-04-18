What's new

Pakistani police officer wins Best Police Officer of Asia award by the United Nations (UN)

PDF

PDF

STAFF
May 1, 2015
2,528
8
3,106
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
The cop from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was deployed in Kosovo

1601653514064.png


A police officer from the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Pakistan has been honoured with the Best Police Officer of Asia award by the United Nations (UN) for his contribution to the UN peacekeeping mission in Kosovo.

Superintendent of police (SP) Sajjad Khan, was recognised for his services as Legal Liaison Officer in Kosovo for conducted investigations of various cases of prosecution against Muslims and other criminal cases in the International Court of Justice, Pakistani media outlets reported.



The police official had represented Pakistan in the UN Peacekeeping Mission from 2009 to 2012, and he was deployed as the Team Leader in Kosovo’s capital, Pristina.

He also served in the mission from 2007 to 2008 as the Interpol Investigation Officer while for the third time, he was assigned additional responsibilities as Interpol Legal Liaison Officer and Admin and Logistic Officer.



Speaking to a Pakistani newspaper, SP Khan said that performing duties for the first time as a police official in 2003 onwards was challenging.

He added that the police department in Kosovo was headed towards modern policing and they have developed separate units for every police department.

Giving advice to those joining police forces around the world, Khan said that it was mandatory to learn and understand the indigenous culture of the countries they are deployed in. He added that getting selected for the UN Peacekeeping Mission was an honour, as per local media reports.

gulfnews.com

Pakistani police officer wins Best Police Officer of Asia award by the United Nations (UN)

The cop from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was deployed in Kosovo
gulfnews.com gulfnews.com
 
T

Trango Towers

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 29, 2016
13,566
-6
14,197
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
PDF said:
The cop from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was deployed in Kosovo

View attachment 675490

A police officer from the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Pakistan has been honoured with the Best Police Officer of Asia award by the United Nations (UN) for his contribution to the UN peacekeeping mission in Kosovo.

Superintendent of police (SP) Sajjad Khan, was recognised for his services as Legal Liaison Officer in Kosovo for conducted investigations of various cases of prosecution against Muslims and other criminal cases in the International Court of Justice, Pakistani media outlets reported.



The police official had represented Pakistan in the UN Peacekeeping Mission from 2009 to 2012, and he was deployed as the Team Leader in Kosovo’s capital, Pristina.

He also served in the mission from 2007 to 2008 as the Interpol Investigation Officer while for the third time, he was assigned additional responsibilities as Interpol Legal Liaison Officer and Admin and Logistic Officer.



Speaking to a Pakistani newspaper, SP Khan said that performing duties for the first time as a police official in 2003 onwards was challenging.

He added that the police department in Kosovo was headed towards modern policing and they have developed separate units for every police department.

Giving advice to those joining police forces around the world, Khan said that it was mandatory to learn and understand the indigenous culture of the countries they are deployed in. He added that getting selected for the UN Peacekeeping Mission was an honour, as per local media reports.

gulfnews.com

Pakistani police officer wins Best Police Officer of Asia award by the United Nations (UN)

The cop from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was deployed in Kosovo
gulfnews.com gulfnews.com
Click to expand...
Hope he works with punjab police.....worst police in the world. Most corrupt sons of bitches. During Ramadan they were fasting and still taking bribes
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
S Capt Adeel Rana becomes first Pakistani American Appointed as Commanding Officer in New York Police General Photos & Multimedia 4
Jyotish Pakistani police officer assigned to escort polio vaccination team killed in bombing Pakistan's Internal Security 3
F-7 Sharabi Pakistani Police Officer Logon ko Tang Karty Howy General Photos & Multimedia 16
Dubious Children rape, murder case: Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan sacks senior police officers in Kasu Social & Current Events 15
beijingwalker A Pakistani female police officer makes waves on the Chinese social media Central & South Asia 11
Adam WANG SHANGHAI MEGA Nepali police begin search for a missing Pakistani retired army officer: spokesman Central & South Asia 7
Gregor Clegane Two Pakistani police officers killed in Swabi attacks Pakistan's Internal Security 7
Bornubus Pakistani Military Officers Behind Consulate Attack: Balkh Police Chief Indian Defence Forum 26
Devil Soul NY police officer abusing a Pakistani cab driver Members Club 20
Cherokee Disgusting Pakistani Police officer rapes women in exchange to release her Central & South Asia 9

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top