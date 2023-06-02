What's new

Pakistani PM to attend inauguration ceremony of Turkish Prez

Pakistani PM to attend inauguration ceremony of Turkish Prez
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif
Islamabad: Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will attend the inauguration ceremony of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara on Saturday, Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry said.
The Prime Minister would convey warm felicitations on behalf of the government and people of Pakistan to the Turkish President on his recent re-election, the Ministry said on Thursday in a statement.

Sharif’s visit would be a reaffirmation of the deep-rooted fraternal ties between Pakistan and Turkey, the Ministry added as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.
The Pakistan-Turkey relationship is deeply embedded in commonalities of faith, culture and history, and strengthened by mutual trust and convergence of views on regional and global matters, it said.
Frequent leadership-level exchanges are a defining feature of the eternal bonds of friendship between the two countries, according to the statement.
Azadkashmir said:
erdogan must be thinking bas tard only comes here to beg for loan.
Click to expand...
ndio. a begger always a begger.

these sharifs have no shame.

Erdogan must give this idiot a good slapping and send him back to follow his footsteps on how to tackle these renegade army. When the army tried to take over, I was there in Istanbul - what a proud moment to see how each and every citizen came out to tackle these bastards.

Salute to those martrys who laid down their lives for huriyet. Sharif if given a chance will be doing a aarti pooja of your generals every day.
 
uhuru said:
ndio. a begger always a begger.

these sharifs have no shame.

Erdogan must give this idiot a good slapping and send him back to follow his footsteps on how to tackle these renegade army. When the army tried to take over, I was there in Istanbul - what a proud moment to see how each and every citizen came out to tackle these bastards.

Salute to those martrys who laid down their lives for huriyet. Sharif if given a chance will be doing a aarti pooja of your generals every day.
Click to expand...
i hope turks give him a beating. these guys are past their retirement age and belong in old ppls home but still want to rule and steal even though they couldnt rule a nursery never mind a nation.
 
Azadkashmir said:
i hope turks give him a beating. these guys are past their retirement age and belong in old ppls home but still want to rule and steal even though they couldnt rule a nursery never mind a nation.
Click to expand...
May be AKP can create another Ertogul series on how to neuter army across the muslim world.
 
Azadkashmir said:
head chopping the traitors would be great.
Click to expand...

It is just attrocious; get rid of this army nonsense once and forall.

I cannot believe why Pak people put these uneducated idiots on the pedestal. their narrative on east pakistan has now clearly fallen apart. what they have done in balochistan is unravelling. control of people will shift.

but what is so pathetic, Pakistan population is subservient to these feudals.

Why did Allama Iqbal come to Pakistan when there is no heeding to his message.

Does he not say 'Yeh muslaman hain... jinko dekh ke sharamyen yahood'. 'Yeh mililat hai gorabah ke damse'.

His dream has been shattered by these foriegn agents who are on the payrolls of imperialists in the east and west. There is no 'sooch'.

Jango said:
Maybe he can tell Shobaz the advantages of holding elections.
Click to expand...


The advantages of educational systems without any army or idiots of the army on civilian positions or DHA or parallel economies.

mudas777 said:
More embarrassment for Pakistan I guess as where ever he goes shame follows.
Click to expand...

Did anyone compute how many flying monkey trips he has been doing? How many times did this indian origin sponsored agent make trips to see progress of flood rebuilding?
 
uhuru said:
It is just attrocious; get rid of this army nonsense once and forall.

I cannot believe why Pak people put these uneducated idiots on the pedestal. their narrative on east pakistan has now clearly fallen apart. what they have done in balochistan is unravelling. control of people will shift.

but what is so pathetic, Pakistan population is subservient to these feudals.

Why did Allama Iqbal come to Pakistan when there is no heeding to his message.

Does he not say 'Yeh muslaman hain... jinko dekh ke sharamyen yahood'. 'Yeh mililat hai gorabah ke damse'.

His dream has been shattered by these foriegn agents who are on the payrolls of imperialists in the east and west. There is no 'sooch'.




The advantages of educational systems without any army or idiots of the army on civilian positions or DHA or parallel economies.



Did anyone compute how many flying monkey trips he has been doing? How many times did this indian origin sponsored agent make trips to see progress of flood rebuilding?
Click to expand...
unfortunately pakistanis are too uneducated, love oppressors, docile slaves.
Click to expand...
 

