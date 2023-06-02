Pakistani PM to attend inauguration ceremony of Turkish Prez

Azadkashmir said: head chopping the traitors would be great. Click to expand...

Jango said: Maybe he can tell Shobaz the advantages of holding elections.

mudas777 said: More embarrassment for Pakistan I guess as where ever he goes shame follows.

It is just attrocious; get rid of this army nonsense once and forall.I cannot believe why Pak people put these uneducated idiots on the pedestal. their narrative on east pakistan has now clearly fallen apart. what they have done in balochistan is unravelling. control of people will shift.but what is so pathetic, Pakistan population is subservient to these feudals.Why did Allama Iqbal come to Pakistan when there is no heeding to his message.Does he not say 'Yeh muslaman hain... jinko dekh ke sharamyen yahood'. 'Yeh mililat hai gorabah ke damse'.His dream has been shattered by these foriegn agents who are on the payrolls of imperialists in the east and west. There is no 'sooch'.The advantages of educational systems without any army or idiots of the army on civilian positions or DHA or parallel economies.Did anyone compute how many flying monkey trips he has been doing? How many times did this indian origin sponsored agent make trips to see progress of flood rebuilding?