Pakistani Pilgrims will fly to India for the first time in 75 years

Following the arrival of Indian tourists in Pakistan earlier this month, Pakistani visitors will fly to India for the first time in 75 years on a special Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) aircraft on January 29.

Pilgrims used to travel to each other’s lands on foot or by Samjhauta Express. According to Ramesh Kumar, Member of the National Assembly and Chairman of the Pakistan Hindu Council, an agreement was made between the PIA and Air India to promote religious tourism between the two neighbouring countries.
 
What are the prime pilgrimage spots in India?
Which cities would PIA be serving in India?
 
