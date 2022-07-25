Pakistani pilgrim’s honesty makes country proud A Pakistani Hajji set an example of honesty in Saudi Arabia and made Pakistan proud.According to Pakistan Hajj Mission spokesperson Syed Imran Ahmad, a pilgrim identified as Khalida Parveen belong

A Pakistani Hajji set an example of honesty in Saudi Arabia and made Pakistan proud.According to Pakistan Hajj Mission spokesperson Syed Imran Ahmad, a pilgrim identified as Khalida Parveen belonging to Bahawalnagar left 1000 Saudi Rial and Rs157000 in the bus of Hajj Mission.Another Pakistani pilgrim Haji Sajjad Anwar found this money from the bus during the journey, who immediately reported the money to Pakistan Hajj Mission’s Sector Commander Ahmed Noor Waziri and assistant Khalid Karim.Director Cooperation DIG Dr. Muhammad Akhtar Abbas, upon receiving the information, immediately searched for the original owner, Pakistani Hajin Khatoon Khalida Parveen, and under his supervision, Deputy Director Dr. Akhtar Abbas went to Hajin Khatoon’s building and returned the money under his supervision.DIG Dr Mohammad Akhtar Abbas said that Pakistani Haji has made us proud with his honesty.The woman pilgrim praised the Haj Mission and Pakistani Haji after getting the money back.