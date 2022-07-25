What's new

Pakistani pilgrim’s honesty makes country proud

Introvert

Introvert

FULL MEMBER
Dec 28, 2006
1,051
3
693
A Pakistani Hajji set an example of honesty in Saudi Arabia and made Pakistan proud.

According to Pakistan Hajj Mission spokesperson Syed Imran Ahmad, a pilgrim identified as Khalida Parveen belonging to Bahawalnagar left 1000 Saudi Rial and Rs157000 in the bus of Hajj Mission.

Another Pakistani pilgrim Haji Sajjad Anwar found this money from the bus during the journey, who immediately reported the money to Pakistan Hajj Mission’s Sector Commander Ahmed Noor Waziri and assistant Khalid Karim.

Director Cooperation DIG Dr. Muhammad Akhtar Abbas, upon receiving the information, immediately searched for the original owner, Pakistani Hajin Khatoon Khalida Parveen, and under his supervision, Deputy Director Dr. Akhtar Abbas went to Hajin Khatoon’s building and returned the money under his supervision.

DIG Dr Mohammad Akhtar Abbas said that Pakistani Haji has made us proud with his honesty.

The woman pilgrim praised the Haj Mission and Pakistani Haji after getting the money back.

www.pakistantoday.com.pk

Pakistani pilgrim’s honesty makes country proud

A Pakistani Hajji set an example of honesty in Saudi Arabia and made Pakistan proud.According to Pakistan Hajj Mission spokesperson Syed Imran Ahmad, a pilgrim identified as Khalida Parveen belong
www.pakistantoday.com.pk www.pakistantoday.com.pk
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 1, Guests: 4)

Similar threads

muhammadhafeezmalik
Tale of how IK’s Wasim Akram-Plus played havoc with Punjab
2 3 4
Replies
57
Views
1K
khail007
K
xyx007
45 senior Pakistani bureaucrats declare dual nationality
2 3 4
Replies
45
Views
2K
SQ8
SQ8
Shahzaz ud din
Pakistanis Are Absolutely Loving Money Heist’s Pakistan Connection, Twitter Reacts
Replies
7
Views
1K
El Sidd
El Sidd
xyx007
Featured Pakistan: When Agents Ruled – a glimpse of Spying, Espionage and Security Breaches
2
Replies
28
Views
9K
Azadkashmir
Azadkashmir
Falcon26
BOOK REVIEW: A physicist’s journey A look at the exceptional life of physicist Riazuddin
Replies
0
Views
699
Falcon26
Falcon26

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom