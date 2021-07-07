Pakistani Passport Rankings Plummets Below Somalia the Sad Saga Continues

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
SENIOR MEMBER
- Sep 26, 2018
- 7,147
- 21
- Country
-
- Location
-
The Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid is known to do quite the opposite to what he is tasked with, whatever department he puts his hands on loses its lustre. It saddens every Pakistanis heart that our Passport is continuously sinking.
The Pakistani passport has been ranked as the fourth worst passport for international travel by the Henley Passport Index.
Just a few years ago in January 2019, our PM promised to make our Passport Powerful and Respectful.
Presently we don't feel honoured by the current Global status of our passport, hopefully this Govt will put its acts together and deliver on its promises.
The Pakistani passport has been ranked as the fourth worst passport for international travel by the Henley Passport Index.
Just a few years ago in January 2019, our PM promised to make our Passport Powerful and Respectful.
Presently we don't feel honoured by the current Global status of our passport, hopefully this Govt will put its acts together and deliver on its promises.
Last edited: