Pakistani Passport Rankings Plummets Below Somalia the Sad Saga Continues

The Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid is known to do quite the opposite to what he is tasked with, whatever department he puts his hands on loses its lustre. It saddens every Pakistanis heart that our Passport is continuously sinking.
1625732359511.png

1625732400191.png


The Pakistani passport has been ranked as the fourth worst passport for international travel by the Henley Passport Index.

Just a few years ago in January 2019, our PM promised to make our Passport Powerful and Respectful.

1625732767752.png

1625732796075.png


Presently we don't feel honoured by the current Global status of our passport, hopefully this Govt will put its acts together and deliver on its promises.
 
Actually it's also the fault of the Pakistani people. When we travel abroad we dissappear. So no one wants us. Government can't control every idiot doing crimes abroad
 
Like FATF & that Child Soldiers crap - this is just another way of putting us down in the West.

Its meaningless. Our Nation is a whole lot better than most of those Nation above us.

Here is my response to the list:
Bird.jpg
 
The day will come when Pakistan would be sort as a place to migrate to. On that day, those who doubted in Pakistan's ability to rise as a great nation, will have to chew on their words.

Never doubt, my dear brother, doubt kills. Work towards the betterment of Pakistan and have faith in Allah Subhanahu Wata'aalah.
 
Salaam


So Pakistan is worse than countries that are in the midst of active civil wars?

These rankings and ratings are controlled by certain groups not calculated through some hardcore scientific analysis.
 
It is always convenient to shift the blame to the bloody foreigners, be it a credit rating agency, a surveying agency or the global monitoring agency. The fact of the matter is we have not been a NORMAL country since our inception, will not go into details at present. Yes they have tools to manipulate us but why bloody us all the fcuking time. Enough is enough, we need to put our house in order before it's too late.
 
hope it improves this year .
 
