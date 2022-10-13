Pakistani Parliamentarian Arrested & Tortured for Mentioning the Name of Bajwa in his Tweet.

Azam Swati is a senator of Pakistan Senate. He claims to be picked up by 'Intelligence Agencies'. And just in the cases of Shahbaz Gill and Jameel Farooqui, he claims to be tortured after he was stripped naked.



Stripping naked Pakistani politicians and journalists seems to be new favorite past time of lumber one.

Kashmir to fatah hua nahi, To apna mulk hi Kashmir bana lia