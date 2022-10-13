What's new

Pakistani Parliamentarian Arrested & Tortured for Mentioning the Name of Bajwa in his Tweet.

Crimson Blue

Crimson Blue

FULL MEMBER
Nov 7, 2019
1,185
0
1,650
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Azam Swati is a senator of Pakistan Senate. He claims to be picked up by 'Intelligence Agencies'. And just in the cases of Shahbaz Gill and Jameel Farooqui, he claims to be tortured after he was stripped naked.

Stripping naked Pakistani politicians and journalists seems to be new favorite past time of lumber one.

Kashmir to fatah hua nahi, To apna mulk hi Kashmir bana lia
 
Goenitz

Goenitz

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 28, 2014
5,878
3
7,829
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
it is highly possible. too bad he had to suffer.. but Swati is one of the rotten eggs in PTI like R.Daud and ring-road scandal guy...
I wish Bajwa would be shouted everywhere... later, May he get mob justice.
 
Crimson Blue

Crimson Blue

FULL MEMBER
Nov 7, 2019
1,185
0
1,650
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Following tweet resulted in him getting picked-up by 'Unknown People', just like Ayaz Mir and Sami Ibrahim were beaten up by 'Unknown People'.



1665644636695.png
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
PTI Senator Saifullah Niazi, Hamid Zaman arrested
2
Replies
15
Views
240
lightning F57
L
HAIDER
PTI leaders claim Saifullah Nyazee ‘picked up’ from Senate premises; FIA says no arrest has been made
Replies
1
Views
89
HAIDER
HAIDER
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FIA identifies social media account spreading fake news about army, COAS Gen Bajwa
Replies
3
Views
322
pakman12
P
HAIDER
Fawad demands independent panel to probe ‘custodial torture’ of Gill
Replies
2
Views
219
lastofthepatriots
lastofthepatriots
Zibago
PUNJAB SHOS BLAMED FOR TORTURING PTI ACTIVISTS TO BE REMOVED
2
Replies
26
Views
838
Zibago
Zibago

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom