Pakistani official response to mortar fire in Waziristan!

As a follow up to the suspected Drone attack in Upper Waziristan, The Khorasan Diary put forward a question to a Pakistani Senior security official, who explained that they had already clarified it was a mortar and not a drone.

“The death of the children is extremely unfortunate”; he said, adding that “surveillance footage showed that TTP members were burying the dead”.

He also maintained that if it was a drone attack the bodies whose images have been circulated would not have been intact, “the children were hit by the shrapnels of mortar fire”.

When questioned about the debris shown in multiple videos of the alleged drone strike, he questioned rhetorically , “why haven’t images of the dead terrorists been shown?”, he said that the TTP had enough scrap accumulated after the American’s left Afghanistan.

[Image shared by a Senior Pakistani security official that the TTP is burying the dead after the mortar fire]

20230317_160733.jpg


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1636757184011816960
 

