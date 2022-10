cuzz you lack the basic fundamentals of understanding!



INHERENTLY the people of this part of the world are CORRUPT at a GENETIC level!



The Chinese and Japanese have a HUGE sense of national pride. Pride in their people and the Will to be a good citizen. In their Genome there in no way near as much moral bankruptcy as we have in our region.



No matter what system you bring in. for as long as people's DNA is morally corrupt! The system you talk about will fail.