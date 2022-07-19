What's new

Pakistani national crosses border to ‘kill’ Nupur Sharma, arrested in Rajasthan

ANI
19 July, 2022 02:20 pm IST

cac18f14-0766-11ed-9a7b-b095af601a35_1658242138667.jpg

The man identified as Rizwan Ashraf, a resident of Mandi Bahauddin district of Pakistan, sneaked into India from Hindumalkot international border and was arrested by the Border Security Force (BSF) in the Sriganganagar district of Rajasthan. Source

An 11-inch long knife, religious books, clothes, food and sand have been recovered from Rizwan Ashraf's bag. He is a native of Pakistan's Mandi Bahauddin city.


New Delhi: A Pakistani national, who crossed over to India via International Border to allegedly kill suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, has been held in Sri Ganga Nagar district of Rajasthan.

A joint team of the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and other intelligence agencies are interrogating the arrested Pakistani national.

A senior Border Security Force (BSF) officer informed that the man was held on July 16 at around 11 pm from near Hindumalkot border outpost. He was found in suspicious condition by patrolling team. He was immediately detained and frisked.

We have found an 11-inch long knife, religious books, clothes, food and sand in the bag from his possession. He identified himself as Rizwan Ashraf, a native of Mandi Bahauddin city located in Northern Punjab of Pakistan,” he said.

He added that during the preliminary investigation, the suspect informed that he has crossed the border to kill Nupur Sharma over her controversial remarks on Prophet. He had planned to visit Ajmer Dargah first before executing his plan.

We have handed him over to local police for further investigation. He was produced before a magistrate from where he was sent to eight days of police custody. We have informed the concerned intelligence agencies about him, he added.

A joint team of IB, RAW and Military Intelligence is interrogating him.

The move comes against the backdrop of now-suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma’s remarks on Prophet Mohammad that had led to widespread violent protests across the country and also drew condemnation from some Gulf countries.
 
False flag.
It’s probably some poor Pakistani they trapped and arrested or brought from a foreign country to be part of the false flag.
Anyone who goes to kill a gustak won’t allow themselves to be arrested that easily. If the story is true he would have fought and not been arrested rather killed instead. If he has enough motivation to cross international border to kill someone, he has enough motivation to fight till the end and not surrender.
Also guns are easily available in Pakistan, at least pistols are easily available all over Pakistan. If he went there to kill a gustak he wouldn’t go with a knife alone.
Why would he be bringing religious books, clothes and sand with him? He’s not going on vacation rather he’s going to kill a gustak. A Muslim doesn’t need to carry around “religious books” and what do they even mean by bookS because books is more then one. Did he bring along a whole Hadith collection and TLP books too 🤣? Beside that, many Muslim know Quran by heart so many don’t need to bring a Quran along with them. He’s going on a suicide mission the only thing he needs is himself, a weapon and some food.
Mujahideen who go from Pakistan into iok to fight barely bring anything along with them. This guy brought enough stuff for a whole vacation.
Also, if someone so motivated brought all his religious books with him, crossed the border wanting to kill a gustak, why would he tell what he planned to do to Indian intelligence? He should have been very hard to get information out of but Indians managed to get the whole detailed plan out of him. Did he suddenly lose motivation?
Saying he’s from Mandi Bahauddin, he wouldn’t have ended up like this. He must have been very desperate and a very lonely guy to end up like this. Northern Punjab is full of mujahids, he must have totally remained silent and informed no one.

If he choose the path to become a shaheed, Nupur Sharma and Indian bsf/army would have been the same in his eyes. Him surrendering to bsf and exposing his plans is enough evidence to prove its a false flag.

Nothing in this story adds up. Maybe Indians should stop making fake dramas like this and focus on PAFF. When real mujahids come, even 2000 occupiers fail to find only 4 mujahids.
 

