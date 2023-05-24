What's new

Pakistani nation was mistaken with Turks

Today I come to conclusion why turks rulled the world for 600 years and we subcontinent people were rulled by others. They stood against Mini Hitlers when they try to occupy their country with the help of west in 2016. Turks stood alone againt mighty west for centuries. I admire that breed. It is like breed of animal which one is good and which one is worse. Sad to say Pakistani Subcontinent Muslim breed is worse.
 
Last edited:
We got what we deserved for. That's why I say, Pakistan doesn't need a political movement. We need an ethical movement.
May Allah help Turks.
 
If Pathans were in the majority, things would have been different.

Pakistanis should ask the Afghan Taliban for help.
 
Turks have issues of their own, nearly 50% of their population identifies as liberals and still sides the secular "young turks" movement and wants to a part of the eu. after all these years of easing restrictions of Islam, 43% still voted for the "other" guy that wants to take Turkiye back to the parliamentarian days. so all is not a bed of roses their either.

Thank God Pakistan is 25% pathan!
 
Stop spreading hopelessness and sh*t about your own people.

No other nation has been killed in thousands in their mosques and markets, 70K Pakistanis were.

No other nation had to survive 99% corrupt politicians all their life and still do, Millions of Pakistanis did and do

No other nation has been kept in dark for decades, Pakistanis were

No other people have faced straight bullets fired at them and the brutality shown by their own police, threats to the family, children and women, Pakistanis do

The problem with you people is, you are too impatient, and then you find solace in some religious verse or hadeeth.

I don't know, how many of you fail to notice the change that no one would have imagined few years back.

We may have been falling back, but we haven't fallen before nor I think we will now.

Personalities come and go, if untimely death of Jinnah did not stop Pakistan, none other's will matter much.

Calm down, keep your frustrations in check, relax and think beyond the current crisis. Sometimes the worst hardship is a blessing in disguise.
 

