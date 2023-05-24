Pakistani nation was mistaken with Turks

Stop spreading hopelessness and sh*t about your own people.



No other nation has been killed in thousands in their mosques and markets, 70K Pakistanis were.



No other nation had to survive 99% corrupt politicians all their life and still do, Millions of Pakistanis did and do



No other nation has been kept in dark for decades, Pakistanis were



No other people have faced straight bullets fired at them and the brutality shown by their own police, threats to the family, children and women, Pakistanis do



The problem with you people is, you are too impatient, and then you find solace in some religious verse or hadeeth.



I don't know, how many of you fail to notice the change that no one would have imagined few years back.



We may have been falling back, but we haven't fallen before nor I think we will now.



Personalities come and go, if untimely death of Jinnah did not stop Pakistan, none other's will matter much.



Calm down, keep your frustrations in check, relax and think beyond the current crisis. Sometimes the worst hardship is a blessing in disguise.