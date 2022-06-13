Pakistani Music labelled "Music of India" on Youtube

PakistaniandProud
Sorry for the bad cropping, just pointing this out. And military patriotic music of all things. Many foreigners won't be able to tell this apart. Music of Japan is never labelled music of China. Same things happen with Pakistani restaurants on Google and other search bars. Imagine if Turkish music was labelled as Greek music - Youtube would change it immediately.
What can we do about this? We should at least contact Youtube about this in some form or way. I've sent a few emails.