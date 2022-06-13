Pakistani Music labelled "Music of India" on Youtube

Chat SAMOSA said: Don't know abt youtube but I've seen restaurants calling g themselves Indian though owned by Pakistani or Bangladeshi. That part however may not be inaccurate since they did serve Indian cuisine which may also have been Pakistani cuisine or Bengali for all you know Click to expand...

Ah just stop with this BS. Pakistani cuisine is far different than indian cuisine. Balochi cuisine such as sajji, dumpukht and shinwari tikka etc from KPK are to name a few. Biryani is also different in Pakistan from indian perspective.Pakistani cuisine is meat focused and NOT vegetarian based.Just look at mcdonalds of both countries to know the difference ( a crude example but would tell you alot of what people in both countries eat).Nobody wants to be associated with self absorbed indians who are suffering fromas evident from youtube comments. Pakistan seems to be living rent free in indians head.