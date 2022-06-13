What's new

Pakistani Music labelled "Music of India" on Youtube

Music of India.png


Sorry for the bad cropping, just pointing this out. And military patriotic music of all things. Many foreigners won't be able to tell this apart. Music of Japan is never labelled music of China. Same things happen with Pakistani restaurants on Google and other search bars. Imagine if Turkish music was labelled as Greek music - Youtube would change it immediately.

What can we do about this? We should at least contact Youtube about this in some form or way. I've sent a few emails.
 
Don't know abt youtube but I've seen restaurants calling g themselves Indian though owned by Pakistani or Bangladeshi. That part however may not be inaccurate since they did serve Indian cuisine which may also have been Pakistani cuisine or Bengali for all you know
 
Chat SAMOSA said:
Don't know abt youtube but I've seen restaurants calling g themselves Indian though owned by Pakistani or Bangladeshi. That part however may not be inaccurate since they did serve Indian cuisine which may also have been Pakistani cuisine or Bengali for all you know
What an Indian !!

starts with 'Don't know' and goes on to present a whole theory on Bangladeshis.
 
Chat SAMOSA said:
Don't know abt youtube but I've seen restaurants calling g themselves Indian though owned by Pakistani or Bangladeshi. That part however may not be inaccurate since they did serve Indian cuisine which may also have been Pakistani cuisine or Bengali for all you know
Ah just stop with this BS. Pakistani cuisine is far different than indian cuisine. Balochi cuisine such as sajji, dumpukht and shinwari tikka etc from KPK are to name a few. Biryani is also different in Pakistan from indian perspective.
Pakistani cuisine is meat focused and NOT vegetarian based.
Just look at mcdonalds of both countries to know the difference ( a crude example but would tell you alot of what people in both countries eat).
Nobody wants to be associated with self absorbed indians who are suffering from inferiority complex as evident from youtube comments. Pakistan seems to be living rent free in indians head.
 
PakistaniandProud said:
View attachment 853591

Sorry for the bad cropping, just pointing this out. And military patriotic music of all things. Many foreigners won't be able to tell this apart. Music of Japan is never labelled music of China. Same things happen with Pakistani restaurants on Google and other search bars. Imagine if Turkish music was labelled as Greek music - Youtube would change it immediately.

What can we do about this? We should at least contact Youtube about this in some form or way. I've sent a few emails.
No wonders youtube is listing it as indian.

Even youtube knows tomorrow if not today Chay Series or other indian music companies are gonna copy Pakistani music. So they just labeled it all indian music. 😂
 
Pakistan lives rent free in the minds of Injuns. Visit Pakistani Music on YouTube and its comment section will be overflowing with Injuns. Pakistan is too diverse and these Injuns have nothing in common with many of us.
 
WotTen said:
The language recognition software probably doesn't distinguish between Hindu and Urdu.
Even if language rec is ok, can Pakistani speak proper Urdu,
Have seen Punjabis/ Pathan speak, Urdu ki taang tod dete hain

There might be few exceptions with good command over language and pronunciation but majority cannot speak urdu properly
 

