Pakistani mullah promoting unscientific thinking

aryadravida

Feb 7, 2020
A pakistani mullahtelling children that the earth is static....really sad to see such people command respect in some countries; these are the people who decide how the society functions in some countries.
 
Sainthood 101

Sainthood 101

Jul 24, 2021
Don't play the games you can't win 😉

Some random nobody
Compared to a prime minister, chief minister of largest state, a relgious preacher with billion $ empires

Making ridiculous and dangerous claims

You be the judge?
 
K

K_Bin_W

Jul 1, 2021
Mullahs are morons...
 
I

I.R.A

Dec 17, 2014
How can a state stop parents from sending their children to such gatherings?

Parents are ulu kay duffer, they should guide their children very clearly who can answer which question better. It is idiotic to go ask Islamiat teacher about chromosomes or birth cycle or ecosystem (in my opinion the best person to teach Islamiat should be a person holding degree in Sciences a physicist or like).

Don't know why it is so difficult for Muslims to accept that Scholars mentioned in Quran are not the scholars we are used to see and are made to believe. Any person with expertise and knowledge in a field is a Scholar and best person to answer the questions relevant to that field.

Anyhow it depends on one's own thinking capability, I was curious to know why meat of pig is forbidden for consumption in Quran (it was someone here on PDF who had asked me this), and I just recently got my answer (I am glad it is a Pakistani doctor who made it possible for me to understand this and develop a connection).
 
AUz

AUz

Sep 14, 2010
Cow shit indians is how world sees them.png



Thousands of litres of cow urine daily in just one indian state.png
 
