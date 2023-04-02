Pakistani Muhajir Journalist regrets migrating to Pakistan

'Yogi Can Do Ghar Wapsi': Pak journalist 'regrets' migration from India | Watch
A Pakistani journalist's tweet 'regretting' her ancestors decision to migrate to Pakistan from India in 1947 has gone viral.
www.hindustantimes.com
Last edited:
Are you trolling??? Why you guys so obsessed with Pakistan???Hey Inventor of new design of microprocessor, new OS, new design of manned space mission and Mars landing technology,
Use your great IQ to advise Pakistan. Without Pakistan, you have no hope of winning.
I am not. OP is.Are you trolling??? Why you guys so obsessed with Pakistan???
They are fifth-columnists not law-abiding citizens.OP is your countryman
Lol you're not united I assumeThey are fifth-columnists not law-abiding citizens.
Why bro?even if today was jinnah he was regret to founding pakistan .
hi that's not jamahir but @nilupuleHey Inventor of new design of microprocessor, new OS, new design of manned space mission and Mars landing technology,
Use your great IQ to advise Pakistan. Without Pakistan, you have no hope of winning.
is there any ugly place ? whole globe is beautiful and full of life . its people its law its services its justice make things livable .Why bro?
Pakistan is such a lovely place especially karachi the shanghai of south Asia
@Skimming @Raj-Hindustani @NagaBaba @villageidiot @Maula Jatt@khansaheeb
'Yogi Can Do Ghar Wapsi': Pak journalist 'regrets' migration from India | WatchA Pakistani journalist's tweet 'regretting' her ancestors decision to migrate to Pakistan from India in 1947 has gone viral.www.hindustantimes.com
is there any ugly place ? whole globe is beautiful and full of life . its people its law its services its justice make things livable .
Lol Karachi not Shanghai of South Asia I'm from Karachi Karachi is currently destroyed by ppp our political party went Karachi last year Karachi is garbage city now lolWhy bro?
Pakistan is such a lovely place especially karachi the shanghai of south Asia