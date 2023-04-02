What's new

Pakistani Muhajir Journalist regrets migrating to Pakistan

Hey Inventor of new design of microprocessor, new OS, new design of manned space mission and Mars landing technology,

Use your great IQ to advise Pakistan. Without Pakistan, you have no hope of winning.
 
iamnobody said:
'Yogi Can Do Ghar Wapsi': Pak journalist 'regrets' migration from India | Watch

A Pakistani journalist's tweet 'regretting' her ancestors decision to migrate to Pakistan from India in 1947 has gone viral.
Isn't the current imported PDM supported by the US and India? Often Indians cheerlead for PDM. Everyone knows US role in importing PDM regime.

Imran Khan said:
is there any ugly place ? whole globe is beautiful and full of life . its people its law its services its justice make things livable .
PDM and generals don't. The imported government and generals don't even want to hold free and fair elections. In PDM's Pakistan you can overrule the judges and delay elections at your own will.
 
Unfortunately for the Pakistani people, they were/are directed toward the corrupted leaders by the supreme military establishment. And if I count correctly, the final nail was the performance of Imran Khan during his three-and-a-half years of government.

Imran is still the best available leader compared to others, but his capabilities are highly doubtful. it is kind of " andhon mein kana raja".
 

