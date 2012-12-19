What's new

Pakistani mob set police station on fire demanding blasphemers be handed over to them

A mob attacked and set on fire a police station in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Charsadda district on Sunday, demanding that authorities hand over a man arrested for allegedly desecrating the Holy Quran.

KP Law Minister Fazal Shakoor Khan, who hails from Charsadda, told Dawn.com that police had arrested a man for allegedly desecrating the Quran on Sunday and shifted him to the Mandani police station in Charsadda's Tangi tehsil.

A mob later gathered outside the police station and demanded that officials hand over the man to them. When police denied their demand, the mob, which had grown to a sizeable number by late evening, grew agitated and attacked the police station and set it on fire. They also vandalised the vehicles parked in the police station, according to the minister.

He told Dawn.com that police managed to shift the suspect to a safe location.
www.dawn.com

Mob sets Charsadda police station on fire after officials refuse to hand over alleged blasphemy suspect

Administration convinces mob to end sit-in with the help of local religious elders; situation in the area still tense.
www.dawn.com
Already a thread

CHARSADDA ON FIRE

A mob put Mandani police station on fire in Tangi tensile of Charsadda KP demanding to handover an alleged mentally deranged person accused of desecration of Holy Quran. Police has shifted the accused to another location
defence.pk
 
