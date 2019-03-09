What's new

Pakistani Minister for Parliamentary Affairs bills Israel enemy No. 1 of Pakistan

Jyotish

Jyotish

Oct 8, 2018
Minister bills Israel enemy No 1 of Pakistan

Mumtaz Alvi

March 8, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan billed Israel as enemy No 1 of Pakistan, asserting there could be no question at all of recognising it.

Joint opposition also hinted at moving a motion in the House on Friday for disapproval of the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council Ordinance, 2019 (Ordinance No II of 2019), as required by Clause 2 of Article 89 of the Constitution, fearing for the session was being prorogued on March 08, the government, if not stopped, would cause irreparable harm.

Interestingly, Senator Mian Ateeq Shaikh of MQM-Pakistan, whose party is part of the ruling coalition, also supported this move and alleged there were mala fide intentions behind this ordinance.

Responding to a point of public importance raised by Senator Mushtaq Ahmad of JI, the minister said he was making the statement on behalf of the federal government, the cabinet and as member of parliament that neither was there any intention in the past nor now or in future to accord recognition to Israel or establish any kind of relations with it.

“Whosoever, talks about forging friendship with Israel, he should be thrown into the River Indus,” the minister emphasised and cited the speech of then Israeli prime minister in 1967, who had gone to France and spoken to Zionists, telling them that the ideological answer to Israel was Pakistan and that it must not be allowed to rise and for this purpose, Israel’s natural ally was India, out of which Pakistan had come into being.

The minister noted that all Pakistanis were united against Israel, with which India had nexus to commit aggression against Pakistan. He decried attempts by some to divide the nation by talking about Israel.

About Senator Mushtaq’s concern that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs had formally allowed Pakistani Jew Fishel Khalid to proceed to Israel, he said that the Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi would make a statement in the House Friday.

Senator Mushtaq and Senator Abdul Rehman Malik wanted the foreign minister to make a statement in the House on India-Israel to undermine Pakistan’s sovereignty. Malik asked what the government doing with regards to the issue of Modi, who is former head of terrorist outfit RSS, and now Prime Minister of India, carrying out Kashmiris massacre and hurling threats at Pakistan.

He also called on the government to take the House into confidence on Modi’s decision to change demography of Kashmir on the pattern of Palestine, carried out by Israel, saying India wanted to replicate the Palestinian model in Indian Occupied Kashmir. “The matter should be taken to the United Nations,” he emphasised.

Joint opposition raised the issue of private diplomacy, (which was used by the United States for de-escalation between Pakistan and India), as used by the US State Department official and then by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, a day earlier and wanted him to explain what exactly was meant by this new term.

Former chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani drew the House attention towards this matter on a point of public importance and said ever since the crisis erupted between Pakistan and India, the foreign minister had not come to the Senate and urged him to make a policy statement on private diplomacy and what exactly was asked to Pakistan and India and whether or not any commitment was taken from them by the United States for defusing the tension.

The Senate unanimously adopted a resolution to condemn the implementation of RSS sinister agenda in Indian Held Kashmir under the garb of ‘President Raj’ by unleashing crackdown on IHK Jamaat-e-Islami, sealing its offices and arresting its leaders and workers.

“The House explicitly expresses the fact that JI is waging a struggle for rights of people in Indian Held Kashmir at social, educational and political level. The House demands of the federal government raise its voice at every forum for lifting the ban on IHK Jamaat-e-Islami, freeing its political workers and restoration of its assets,” the resolution said, which was moved by JI Senator Sirajul Haq.

On a point of public importance, Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani informed the House about a letter being written to the attorney general of Pakistan and sought reply from him on his letter to the House committee on aviation division in which he expressed concern over its deliberations on PIA employees, having fake degrees.

Senator Mushahid Ullah Khan of PML-N, who is chairman of the committee, raised the matter and said the attorney general had referred to possibility of proceedings of contempt against the Parliament for not complying with the SC order on the issue of PIA employees. Rabbani rose to assert nowhere in the world, there was any concept of contempt of parliament. He asserted as to why had he written a letter to the committee chairman as it had not sought his advice.

He again charged that a mindset was active and not prepared to accept supremacy of Parliament and wanted a check on the powers of the National Assembly and the Senate. “How can an attorney general write such letter to a standing committee, which extension of the House,” he asked. Rabbani and Mushahid Ullah wanted strict action on the matter.

PTI’s Senators Nauman Wazir Khattak and Faisal Javed said that they wanted guidance from the Senate chairman on this issue and insisted that injustice must not be meted out to anyone and those, having fake degrees should not snatch right of the deserving persons.

They said should not Parliament ask about fake degrees. Rabbani said that such attacks on Parliament could be resisted with unity.

https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/441294-minister-bills-israel-enemy-no-1-of-pakistan
 
Mentee

Mentee

Jyotish Kailashkumar said:
Joint opposition also hinted at moving a motion in the House on Friday for disapproval of the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council Ordinance, 2019 (Ordinance No II of 2019), as required by Clause 2 of Article 89 of the Constitution, fearing for the session was being prorogued on March 08, the government, if not stopped, would cause irreparable harm.

Interestingly, Senator Mian Ateeq Shaikh of MQM-Pakistan, whose party is part of the ruling coalition, also supported this move and alleged there were mala fide intentions behind this ordinance.
Iam more interested to know about the pros and cons of this Ordinance. What triggered the joint opposition to move a bill against it?

P:S : state minister's decision is somewhat moronic!!
 
Sugarcane

Sugarcane

Is it departure from not recognizing Isreal? After all you can't declare a country an enemy whom you don't recognize
 
Thəorətic Muslim

Thəorətic Muslim

Jyotish Kailashkumar said:
“Whosoever, talks about forging friendship with Israel, he should be thrown into the River Indus,” the minister emphasised and cited the speech of then Israeli prime minister in 1967, who had gone to France and spoken to Zionists, telling them that the ideological answer to Israel was Pakistan and that it must not be allowed to rise and for this purpose, Israel’s natural ally was India, out of which Pakistan had come into being.
The amount of bullshit is astonishing.
 
The SC

The SC

"the minister emphasised and cited the speech of then Israeli prime minister in 1967, who had gone to France and spoken to Zionists, telling them that the ideological answer to Israel was Pakistan and that it must not be allowed to rise and for this purpose, Israel’s natural ally was India, out of which Pakistan had come into being."
This was an attack on all Muslim countries, because the ideology this Usrael was talking about is Islam..
I do not know what this guy said after the Usraeli defeat in 1973..:lol:
 
Jyotish

Jyotish

Mentee said:
Iam more interested to know about the pros and cons of this Ordinance. What triggered the joint opposition to move a bill against it?

P:S : state minister's decision is somewhat moronic!!
@Mentee

About the ordinance:

January 07, 2019

The government has promulgated an ordinance for establishing a 17-member council for the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC)...

...the 17-member council will have representation from all provinces and that it will elect its president and vice-president.

He added that there were 80 members in a council established in 2012 and 32 in one established in 2015.

“With only 17 members this time, making decisions will be easy for the council,” he said.

“PMDC will be given more autonomy to expedite processes.

For example, in the past, when a college wanted to introduce a new programme, it had to submit an application with the ministry which forwarded it to PMDC. The council would inspect the college and send a report to the ministry which would issue the notification. Now, colleges will contact PMDC directly and the ministry will only issue the notification,” he explained.

...this will be the first time that the council will not include representation from the SC. There will be no representation from the bureaucracy either.

https://www.dawn.com/news/1455999

Why the Pakistan Medical Association protests:

January 26, 2019

The Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) has already rejected the ordinance stating that it was created without taking them on board apart from introducing a nomination system, instead of the election system for members.

https://tribune.com.pk/story/1897070/1-pmdc-ordinance-tenure-members-cut-three-years/

February 9, 2019

...following the promulgation of the ordinance, the previous ad hoc committee headed by Justice Shakirullah Jan ceased to exist and no new council had been in place since then. The PMDC seems to be in limbo...

“The PMA is very much concerned about the present situation of chaos and confusion in the PMDC that has badly affected the working of the council...

...the present ordinance should be immediately abolished, as it would not be passed by both the houses of parliament, which would lead to another new ad hoc committee and the musical chairs would go on.

Why the opposition supports them:

The association has already written letters to the president and prime minister to withdraw this ordinance.
...also written letters to all the heads of political parties to support the PMA in this regard.

What the Pakistan Medical Association want:

“We demand a new ad hoc body of three to four persons of integrity to manage day-to-day affairs only...

...a new ordinance be promulgated for the PMDC after taking into confidence the political parties and all the stakeholders.

...a total of 35 members should constitute the PMDC, of whom a majority of 24 members should be elected by doctors representing public and private medical faculty, dental faculty and family physicians from all provinces of the country.

...the PMA wanted an autonomous, independent, honest, ethical and democratic PMDC.

https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/42...s-pmdc-ordinance-be-replaced-with-another-law
 
Last edited:
Mentee

Mentee

Jyotish Kailashkumar said:
this will be the first time that the council will not include representation from the SC. There will be no representation from the bureaucracy either.
Hmm now I see what's giving them heart aches. I support any such move by this govt where bureaucrats wings are clipped in the larger interest of the public. And this Ordinace implies one window operation and no more boot licking of the secretary health.
 
Mutakalim

Mutakalim

LeGenD said:
This is not a matter of liberalism but utter stupidity. Pakistan's enemy no. 1 is India.

By branding Israel as Pakistan's enemy no. 1 in the Senate, these idiots will surely make it one.
Numbers dont matter whether its number 1 or 2. Israel has displayed a hostile attitude towards Pakistan in the past. However, if I am able to understand you correctly, you were suggesting that this media hype towards Israel should be avoided. Unfortunately, we dont have hard facts to ascertain the correct line of action, we can only speculate.
 
graphican

graphican

David Ben-Gurion, the first Israelis PM on enmity towards Pakistan
  • "The world Zionist movement should not be neglectful of the dangers of Pakistan to it. And Pakistan now should be its first target, for this ideological State is a threat to our existence. And Pakistan, the whole of it, hates the Jews and loves the Arabs."
  • "This lover of the Arabs is more dangerous to us than the Arabs themselves. For that matter, it is most essential for the world Zionism that it should now take immediate steps against Pakistan."
  • "Whereas the inhabitants of the Indian peninsula are Hindus whose hearts have been full of hatred towards Muslims, therefore, India is the most important base for us to work there from against Pakistan."
  • "It is essential that we exploit this base and strike and crush Pakistanis, enemies of Jews and Zionism, by all disguised and secret plans."



David Ben-Gurion was the first prime minister and defense minister of Israel.
 
Verve

Verve

Here go. . first Ordinance and opposition and mafia crying already :lol:

As for Israel, we have sufficient basis to declare it an enemy state and it should be done.
 
