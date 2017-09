Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has hit out at Pakistan, saying its Army launched a “heinous” military operation in 1971 which triggered a “genocide” during the liberation war, killing 3 million innocent people.In her address to the UN General Assembly on Thursday, Hasina said her country’s parliament had recently declared 25th March as ‘Genocide Day’ to pay homage to the victims.The war in 1971 broke after a sudden crackdown at midnight on March 25, 1971 in the erstwhile East Pakistan by the Pakistani troops and ended on December 16.The same year Pakistan conceded defeat and unconditionally surrendered in Dhaka to the allied forces comprising the freedom fighters and the Indian soldiers.