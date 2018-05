Surveillanceware tools collected critical data from US, UK, and Australian officials and diplomats.

The hack, which was allegedly coordinated by Pakistani military members, collected sensitive photos, audio recordings, text messages, and could also disable a phone's reception.

The victims unknowingly gave access to images of US military hardware, photos of passports, details of diplomatic visits, and letters from senior officials.

In one instance a phishing message was sent via Facebook Messenger.

Some of the victims' compromised data included: