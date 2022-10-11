Pakistani middle class is not playing it's role in Politics- Leading to current issues in Pakistan

Pakistani middle class makes up a good chunk of the country"Attempts to quantify Pakistan’s middle class, largely based on income and the purchase of consumption goods, show that as many as 42% of Pakistan’s population belong to the upper and middle classes, with 38% counted as “the middle class"Pakistani middle class by any metric's is not at all Small, it's was the 18th largest middle class pop in the world in 2015Shouldn't middle classes be playing a more active role in pakistani politics and future of our countryFor such a large demographics - there's no party for the middle class, except for MQM, you see our politicians and they're a mix of fuedals, rent seeking buisnessmen (not the one's who bring in money through exports or productive buisneses )No one truly represents the middle classIf anything only Pak army represented the middle class but at this point I don't think they doIn every country middle class is the core demographics in any political movement but pakistani middle class slept through the 90s and 80s,2000s, 70s was for the poor classes and , in 2010s we saw rise of PTI with the help of the urban middle classBut I am not too sure if PTI represents Middle class (IK second in command is literally SMQ)never have the middle classes shown any initiative throughout our political history, it's only in 2010s they kidna woke up but not reallyWhy is this the case? And why is our middle class amongst the least politically involved middle classes probably in the world - I mean almost zero representation with this much % makes little senseExcept faults within the psychology of urban middle classes