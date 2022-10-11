What's new

Pakistani middle class is not playing it's role in Politics- Leading to current issues in Pakistan

Maula Jatt

Maula Jatt

Pakistani middle class makes up a good chunk of the country

"Attempts to quantify Pakistan’s middle class, largely based on income and the purchase of consumption goods, show that as many as 42% of Pakistan’s population belong to the upper and middle classes, with 38% counted as “the middle class"
https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.th...-middle-class-rising/article17378526.ece/amp/

Pakistani middle class by any metric's is not at all Small, it's was the 18th largest middle class pop in the world in 2015

Shouldn't middle classes be playing a more active role in pakistani politics and future of our country

For such a large demographics - there's no party for the middle class, except for MQM, you see our politicians and they're a mix of fuedals, rent seeking buisnessmen (not the one's who bring in money through exports or productive buisneses )

No one truly represents the middle class
GridArt_20221011_015431441.jpg

If anything only Pak army represented the middle class but at this point I don't think they do


In every country middle class is the core demographics in any political movement but pakistani middle class slept through the 90s and 80s,2000s, 70s was for the poor classes and , in 2010s we saw rise of PTI with the help of the urban middle class
But I am not too sure if PTI represents Middle class (IK second in command is literally SMQ)

never have the middle classes shown any initiative throughout our political history, it's only in 2010s they kidna woke up but not really

Why is this the case? And why is our middle class amongst the least politically involved middle classes probably in the world - I mean almost zero representation with this much % makes little sense

Except faults within the psychology of urban middle classes
 
Beyond voting, what could they have done? Stand for elections? That is not possible for most middle-class folks who have to work to earn a living. And to be honest, how effective is the parliament in making decisions? There is no culture of parliamentary decision making. Most of the decisions are made by the invisible/visible 'establishment' and everybody is satisfied with it. The thesis of the argument does not hold.
 
S.Y.A

S.Y.A

Maula Jatt said:
Why is this the case? And why is our middle class amongst the least politically involved middle classes probably in the world - I mean almost zero representation with this much % makes little sense
can a middle class person afford election campaigning? can they afford to shun their job and go out and ask for votes or buy seats in the senate? or pursue a court case against an influential personality, without any harm coming to them or their family?

also, will PTI, PMLN, PPP or any other party shun "electables" and nominate middle class (or lower) people for assembly seats?
 

