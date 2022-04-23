Pakistani microfinance pioneer nominated for Nobel Peace Prize 2022

A gem of Pakistan, who practically showed the world how to run the interest-free system for pulling the common people above the poverty line.

His book 'Akhuwat Ka Safar' is worth reading, where he recorded the phases of his struggle.

Such people are to be the elite of Pakistan and not the corrupt to the core politicos.



May ALLAH SWT bless him with more success in his life and elevate him to the position where he could implement the Islamic system in true spirits in Pakistan as well as in the world.