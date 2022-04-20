Pakistani men are sexually assaulting Turkish women in Turkey!

Though I agree with him in most parts, he also has a agenda against anyone muslim, you can tell from his previous videos.

the comment section, you can see a lot of Turkish defending Pakistanis. Theres Good and bad in every country. A few cases does not represent all the Pakistanis in Turkey. Secondly, western women go to pakistan as tourist and you’ll almost never hear anything bad happen to them. A few bad cherries does not represent a nation. Thirdly, he is clearly very much anti-islam, his previous videos, the way he addressed this, it’s almost just pure hate he’s preaching.