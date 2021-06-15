Pakistani Media Fulfills the Biggest Fantasy of Hindutva Boys

And apparently it is done with approval of ISPR
Lanat is the only thing that comes in mind
I really don't get this idiot and apologetic behavior
Pakistani muslim girl whose father was killed by Indian army falls in love with Indian hindu boySo now our Captain from Ehd-e-Wafa, winner of Sword of honor and son of a Flag officer will fight for Desh and stuff? I thought his pitajee was Brigadier Faraz of PA armor Corp. SO disappointed.
I tell you we have a jahil *** segment within our population that needs to be neutered.Pakistani muslim girl whose father was killed by Indian army falls in love with Indian hindu boy
Looks like someone from RSS wrote that script
But most disturbing is all this is happening while Pakistan lost around at least 20 soldiers in Balochistan in past few weeks due to Indian sponsored terrorism
And here we are doing this and that too with approval and support from Pakistani military
Disgusting
She is just an actressActually I'm not even one bit surprised that this neech zaat Sajjal Ali is playing this role. Jab kameenay arooj patay hn to yahi hta ha.