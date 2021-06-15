What's new

Pakistani Media Fulfills the Biggest Fantasy of Hindutva Boys

Reichsmarschall

Reichsmarschall

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 16, 2016
10,645
3
21,181
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
So now our Captain from Ehd-e-Wafa, winner of Sword of honor and son of a Flag officer will fight for Desh and stuff? I thought his pitajee was Brigadier Faraz of PA armor Corp. SO disappointed.
 
Areesh

Areesh

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 30, 2010
38,457
1
78,355
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Reichsmarschall said:
So now our Captain from Ehd-e-Wafa, winner of Sword of honor and son of a Flag officer will fight for Desh and stuff? I thought his pitajee was Brigadier Faraz of PA armor Corp. SO disappointed.
Click to expand...
Pakistani muslim girl whose father was killed by Indian army falls in love with Indian hindu boy

Looks like someone from RSS wrote that script

But most disturbing is all this is happening while Pakistan lost around at least 20 soldiers in Balochistan in past few weeks due to Indian sponsored terrorism

And here we are doing this and that too with approval and support from Pakistani military

Disgusting
 
PakFactor

PakFactor

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 30, 2019
3,975
2
7,010
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Fita Mo
Areesh said:
Pakistani muslim girl whose father was killed by Indian army falls in love with Indian hindu boy

Looks like someone from RSS wrote that script

But most disturbing is all this is happening while Pakistan lost around at least 20 soldiers in Balochistan in past few weeks due to Indian sponsored terrorism

And here we are doing this and that too with approval and support from Pakistani military

Disgusting
Click to expand...
I tell you we have a jahil *** segment within our population that needs to be neutered.
The writer, directors and all need to be hung
 
Reichsmarschall

Reichsmarschall

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 16, 2016
10,645
3
21,181
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Areesh said:
Pakistani muslim girl whose father was killed by Indian army falls in love with Indian hindu boy

Looks like someone from RSS wrote that script

But most disturbing is all this is happening while Pakistan lost around at least 20 soldiers in Balochistan in past few weeks due to Indian sponsored terrorism

And here we are doing this and that too with approval and support from Pakistani military

Disgusting
Click to expand...
Actually I'm not even one bit surprised that this neech zaat Sajjal Ali is playing this role. Jab kameenay arooj patay hn to yahi hta ha.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 6, Members: 2, Guests: 4)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom