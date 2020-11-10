What's new

Pakistani Mango exports to China hit 6 year high

Last starfighter

China's mango imports from Pakistan hit 6-year-high
Customs data show that as of June 15, the export volume of mangoes from Pakistan to China this year has created a 5-year record. The first shipment became available on TikTok on June 12 and is now sold out.
The packaging of the first shipment from Pakistan in 2021
Data from China Customs show that the volume of fresh or dried mangoes imported from Pakistan during the period between 2017 and 2019 has been increasing year by year. The yearly import volume in 2019 was 19.9 tons and fell to 3.6 tons in 2020. On June 9 this year, the first shipment arrived in Kunming by air, with a total net volume of 2.7 tons (750 cartons). On June 11, the second shipment landed in Lanzhou in a chartered flight, carrying a net volume of 17.24 tons. As of June 15, the cumulative net volume of fresh mangoes exported from Pakistan to China this year reached 19.94 tons, a record high over the same period in five years.

Changes in the volume of fresh or dried mangoes imported by China from Pakistan in 2017-2020 (data source: General Administration of Customs, image by China Economics).
The first shipment this year was marketed on TikTok on June 12 and is currently sold out. It is understood that the launch of the first shipment on this popular app was slightly delayed. The two shipments are both comprised of Sindhri, a popular variety in Pakistan. There are about ten varieties for export in Pakistan, and Sindhri is one of the most important.
It is reported that the third shipment arrived on the evening of June 16 and was marketed on Tmall for the first time. In Pakistan, mangoes are known as the "King of Fruits", and the soil and climatic conditions there have created a higher sweetness in mangoes.
Source: Economic Daily, China Economics

DocEinstein

Well Pakistanis have been blessed with incompetent nincompoop policy makers and Bureaucracy and people on posts to facilitate exports who have been unable to obtain licenses to export our products that would literally create a crazy demand worldwide and therefore enjoying such scrumptious delicacies at nominal prices. In certain parts of US you have to pay $2-3 for one mango that comes from Mexico or Canada and tastes like a Turnip. However with 1.4 billion chinese acquiring a taste for **** mangoes, soon locals may enjoy the rare Pakistani mangoes at Rs 5000/ kilo.
Any planning on increasing production with increased exposure and export to the rest of the world of this king of fruits with unique taste imparted from the soil of our motherland?
Maybe stop DHA from claiming all the fertile farmlands and turning them into residential and commercial plots ? Multan DHA being prime example. Ever thought of using barren and Marginal lands for construction purposes ?
Well I guess in Pakistan we are not conditioned to use our brain cells much.
 
