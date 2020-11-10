Pakistani Mango exports to China hit 6 year high

China's mango imports from Pakistan hit 6-year-high

Customs data show that as of June 15, the export volume of mangoes from Pakistan to China this year has created a 5-year record. The first shipment became available on TikTok on June 12 and is now sold out.Data from China Customs show that the volume of fresh or dried mangoes imported from Pakistan during the period between 2017 and 2019 has been increasing year by year. The yearly import volume in 2019 was 19.9 tons and fell to 3.6 tons in 2020. On June 9 this year, the first shipment arrived in Kunming by air, with a total net volume of 2.7 tons (750 cartons). On June 11, the second shipment landed in Lanzhou in a chartered flight, carrying a net volume of 17.24 tons. As of June 15, the cumulative net volume of fresh mangoes exported from Pakistan to China this year reached 19.94 tons, a record high over the same period in five years.The first shipment this year was marketed on TikTok on June 12 and is currently sold out. It is understood that the launch of the first shipment on this popular app was slightly delayed. The two shipments are both comprised of Sindhri, a popular variety in Pakistan. There are about ten varieties for export in Pakistan, and Sindhri is one of the most important.It is reported that the third shipment arrived on the evening of June 16 and was marketed on Tmall for the first time. In Pakistan, mangoes are known as the "King of Fruits", and the soil and climatic conditions there have created a higher sweetness in mangoes.Source: Economic Daily, China Economics