Pakistani Man threatens to burn 7up vehicle as QR Code showing Blasphemy on Bottle

JawadKKhan

Jun 8, 2014
The ignorance, radicalization is the BIGGEST enemy of Pakistan. People can burn cars, kill people on illusions. With his mental sickness, He can see the name anywhere. On anybody's shirt, on any shop's name and then mob will gather and game-over.

The media is playing its complete negative role by not pointing out this grave problem of our society. All media do is political fights. Media is not providing any sort of entertainment as well. All nations of world besides education and other things, they also focuses on entertainment. We think music, concerts as sin. Then we also believe that tourism will come to Pakistan. LOL!
 
Englishman

Jun 7, 2016
This is why all institutions need to be regulated. Including religious institutions.

There needs to be a standardised ciriculum.

Anyone who deviates from this, or trys setting up their own needs to be dealt with harshly.
 
SuvarnaTeja

Oct 7, 2018
He has a valid point though. Why did the company print the name of Prophet Mohamed (PBUH) as part of the QR code on the bottle. It seems like 7up is following Charlie Hebdo path to spite the Muslims unnecessarily.
 
Inception-06

Aug 17, 2007
@kursed as you see, India has zero ambitions to conquer and hold Pakistan, may be only the terrain where they can divert the Indus river in to the Ganges. But the rest of Pakistan will be defended by the massive urbanised buildups, infested from a radicalised sociopaths which are masters and chiefs in destroying Pakistan from within, which nobody else is allowed to do so only they have this supreme right, hold don’t say anything, otherwise you will burn. The indians don’t need loitering ammunition, they have cheaper options, depleting Pakistan from within, making Pakistan a true Afghanistan.
 
kingQamaR

Sep 14, 2017
7up p ricks will now join all the other groups who tried insulted the faith and prophet (PBUH) thru there products. Guy is not the problem do not make story about him
 
JackTheRipper

Oct 17, 2019
SuvarnaTeja said:
He has a valid point though. Why did the company print the name of Prophet Mohamed (PBUH) as part of the QR code on the bottle. It seems like 7up is following Charlie Hebdo path to spite the Muslims unnecessarily.
Lol, You are too idiot !
QR Codes are Randomly Generated, There is nothing like Printing...
 
Titanium100

Mar 1, 2019
JawadKKhan

Jun 8, 2014
SuvarnaTeja said:
He has a valid point though. Why did the company print the name of Prophet Mohamed (PBUH) as part of the QR code on the bottle. It seems like 7up is following Charlie Hebdo path to spite the Muslims unnecessarily.
You have to look your own house. There are 1000s of videos of mobs and hindutva goons doing ridiculous stuff. Atleast he is not high ranking govt official telling everyone that cow's pis can treat corona.

How is it possible that indian guy is making fun in such topic and is not banned?. I am against banning any Pakistani but indians, ........ i can never imagine any good coming from them. Should not allow such utter BS.

We Pakistanis, need to be much better. We need to give a dam to backwardness of indians. We need to focus on quality education and awareness.
 
Inception-06

Aug 17, 2007
Titanium100 said:
I blame the mods for letting this communal stuff posted here this is freaking wasteland to be posted on a freaking defense forum what is next a video on the cats fighting in my backyard making it to PDF.. Why this fella @JackTheRipper @jus_chillin @Menace2Society or @Imran Khan are even here on PDF Just remove these trolls just prema-ban.

And award @TNT @kingQamaR @Battlion25 @Hakikat ve Hikmet with Think tank badges
You are nobody and alone to asks for such bans, leave PDF ! Lol and joined 2019…
 
Sainthood 101

Jul 24, 2021
Titanium100 said:
I blame the mods for letting this communal stuff posted here this is freaking wasteland to be posted on a freaking defense forum what is next a video on the cats fighting in my backyard making it to PDF.. Why this fella @JackTheRipper @jus_chillin @Menace2Society or @Imran Khan are even here on PDF Just remove these trolls just prema-ban.

And award @TNT @kingQamaR @Battlion25 @Hakikat ve Hikmet with Think tank badges
Except for the ripper guy I disagree with all of your suggestions
 
JawadKKhan

Jun 8, 2014
Titanium100 said:
I blame the mods for letting this communal stuff posted here this is freaking wasteland to be posted on a freaking defense forum what is next a video on the cats fighting in my backyard making it to PDF.. Why this fella @JackTheRipper @jus_chillin @Menace2Society or @Imran Khan are even here on PDF Just remove these trolls just prema-ban.

And award @TNT @kingQamaR @Battlion25 @Hakikat ve Hikmet with Think tank badges
For how long you want to hide these stuff ? How we will even improve as society if we do not identify our mistakes ?. According to you we need to keep our heads in the sand forever ?.. This is not the behavior of normal society. The normal society do highlight these issues and then solve them.
 
