Pakistani Man threatens to burn 7up vehicle as QR Code showing Blasphemy on Bottle !!!

The ignorance, radicalization is the BIGGEST enemy of Pakistan. People can burn cars, kill people on illusions. With his mental sickness, He can see the name anywhere. On anybody's shirt, on any shop's name and then mob will gather and game-over.



The media is playing its complete negative role by not pointing out this grave problem of our society. All media do is political fights. Media is not providing any sort of entertainment as well. All nations of world besides education and other things, they also focuses on entertainment. We think music, concerts as sin. Then we also believe that tourism will come to Pakistan. LOL!