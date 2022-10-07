Pakistani man on omegle

Suriya said: I found it funny that's why posted it.

Sorry, if u are disappointed for not finding the mastrubution thing.

Try google search, u may find it. Click to expand...

Looks like I have hurted lots of indians on this this forum by my threadEven after searching google for hours that's the best pajeet came up with. Or the pics of flood devastated areas to relieve your frustration. No way comparable with those horny embarrassing indians on omegle. I guess the behaviour on that Pakistani dude vs indians on omegle explains the two nation theory.Look at the class of that Pakistani dude on omegle vs the indians who were untying their shalwars and licking their man titsMy fraannd you better close this thread or I have hundreds of those indian men videos to showThose two I have shown were just the samples the real stuff is yet to be shown. You will not find a place to hideIt's a place where Indians release their frustration.