Pakistani Male Nurse applauded for saving 4 people during Halloween Tragedy & Pakistan's Respect in East Asia

A nurse from Pakistan applauded for saving 4 people at the Itaewon tragedy Shabbir Muhammad came to South Korea a month ago from Pakistan to visit his brother.Shabbir Muhammad is a nurse with sev…

__________________________________________Related to above article:Pakistanis have been getting quite good representation in East Asia (Japan, Korea, China) lately. For example, during the Japanese earthquake, a lot of Pakistanis were seen on television and thanked for helping the affected.There's also the case of Korean reality and drama shows. In the famous squid game, a Pakistani is represented as being "honest & trustworthy" (named Ali in the show). In another reality show, a Pakistani is shown not to get into lust because he is a Muslim, and he is respected for that, as seen here:Not to mention, a Pakistani gamer, Arslan Ash, went to Japan and one a major tournament in the game Tekken in which he beat a top Korean player. He had trouble getting a visa, and a whole documentary was made showing the issues he faced despite the win. He then went to the USA and beat the top Korean player (named Knee) and then "bowed" to God, you can see the Pakistani flag in the background as seen here:East Asian countries (Korea and Japan in particular), know the Turks via the help they received from the Ottoman empire. They have good respect and view Turks positively. The Mughal empire was heavily focused on the subcontinent. The Pakistani diaspora is also helping gain Pakistan's respect in today's age. A famous Korean YouTuber who converted to Islam often makes positive videos about Pakistan, as seen here: