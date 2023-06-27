Pakistani main stream media and Pakistani generals both are in same mess

A few days ago I was reading the biography of a famous heroine of the past. A time when his name rang in the industry. Big producers, press, media, and fans are all behind. Age, changing times and all that, slowly started to fade. A young heroine started to replace him.



He needed every possible effort to advance, the dignity of a lifetime was occupied in his endeavour, he had to do anything that was never thought of, and the sun of his glamour would set forever.



With sorrow and regret, he writes that I wish I had accepted the truth and not ruined my years of honour by being blinded by the hatred of the new heroine. If only I had graciously accepted it as an accident of my career, I would not have had to auction the honour with the producers just for the role of the heroine.



Pakistani gernerals are not realizing what they telling. people are not ready to accept their lies. King is nagged. Everyone knows except King. But they not ready to accept this simple logic... reason why people call them duffers



Newspapers and electronic media will be around at some point but in today's age of information and AI, they are not important. Social media is popular not only in Pakistan but all over and people use it for news and updates. Pakistani media should think that it is not their social media but their news reporting policy that made people leave them. If all these are closed in Pakistan, then people will not watch the media.



Times change and people change. People don't want to be in front of us. People don't want to hear about us. Taram Khan anchored the biggest and now there is no sale even in the market. This is the power of truth. Truth always prevails over broadcast.