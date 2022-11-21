Pakistani Loitering Munitions - Integrated Dynamics

@farooqbhai007 @HRK @Bilal Khan (Quwa) @JamD
The E- RAD is a Rapid Deployment Loitering Munitions System that can be launched from land, sea or air. This loitering munition drone has a precision strike capability with an onboard EO Camera and object tracking. The drone carries an explosive charge with a blast radius equivalent to a 40mm grenade. The system may be carried and operated by a single person and features including Loiter, Hold, Auto Waypoint Navigation, Target STRIKE and target wave-off capabilities
The E-RAD comes as a fully autonomous system and can be deployed as a loitering munition system with the press of a button.
A complete system consists of 2 UAV’s; a portable Ground Control Station, Software, Operational Spares and Ground Support Equipment.
The ROVER LM is the kamikaze version of the basic ROVER UAV. With an operational range in excess of 15 km – it is designed for tactical surveillance, monitoring and attack with abort features. Able to operate out to altitudes of over 3000 feet (1000 m) with a noiseless electric propulsion module – the ROVER LM is a robust UAV system. Its compact autopiloting system allows user-friendly operation. Supplied with a high resolution PTZ camera system and telemetry downlink, the ROVER can stay in the air for over 2 hours.
Weighing just over 5 kg, the ROVER XS is hand-launched and recovered by a belly landing making it available and responsive on short notice. The simplicity and ease of operation greatly reduce operator training and improve aircraft survivability.
A complete system consists of 4 ROVER UAV’s; A laptop PC Ground Control Station with programming and moving map mission display software; a DSS (Digital Spread Spectrum) telecommand link; antenna trackers, cables and operational spares.
The NISHAN MK-II is part of the INTEGRATED DYNAMICS HS-UAV series of high – speed aerial targets/decoys representing the next generation of air defense training and simulation systems. The NISHAN MK-II can also be used as a Loitering Munition / Kamikaze Platform.
The NISHAN MK-II is piston-engine powered with a 240 cc powerplant. Proven over many hours of field use, the airframes demonstrate a high degree of modularity, and common features that allow interchangeability of parts and easy interface of payloads and operational electronics. Electronic payloads and subsystems include video, GPS navigation, MDI systems, height lock, and sea-skimming modules.
A complete system consists of 10 UAV’s; a portable GCS-1200 Ground Control Station; the ATPS-1200 Antenna Tracking & Positioning System; programming and moving map mission display software; Spares and the GSE-1200 Ground Support Equipment subsystem.
