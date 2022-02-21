Pakistani Learns the Hard Way that Ummah Doesn't Exist

Something I'll never forget is calling an Afghan parent asking when he'd like to arrange a lesson and the first question he asked is "Where I'm from?" He shut the phone when he heard Pakistani. If we Muslims do this with each other how on earth will we ever succeed?I genuinely felt upset that day because my entire life - by coincidence - I'd never experienced overt racism and the first time I did it was from a Muslim? Completely understand the historical context of why someone would feel that way but nationalism really is poison.Alhamdullilah, I've taught for over 10 years clocking well above 800 hours to students across London from many backgrounds and have had nothing but positivity come back from them in the work that I do. But this one stuck with me and I still think about it sometimes.