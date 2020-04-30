PAKISTANI JUDICIARY’s UNIQUE HONOUR

Imran Khan said: i am not agree with statics but i think there is some reason we give to them to do it too sir. they add those countries better then pakistan where our army is doing peacekeeping duties . Click to expand...

See you recognise, that it just doesn't make sense.I recognise we have problems, we are a developing country, but to be presented as the worst of the worse every single time, what the heck yaar.I don't know if you have kids, but let's imagine if you do, (if you do, then Mashallah)Tell your kids every single day or every single week that you are bad, you are good for nothing,what result do you think you will produce??We never question these stupid things rationally, and accept what is given to us, as a result negativity has permeated through our society so much that when something positive comes along, we are always hesitant to believe it. Let's start to challenge these stupid interpretations about us.If we are to be criticised, then at least it should be based on something factual, something believable.