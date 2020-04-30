What's new

PAKISTANI JUDICIARY’s UNIQUE HONOUR

Imran Khan said:
PAKISTANI JUDICIARY’s UNIQUE HONOUR 120 OUT OF 128.
WILL IMPROVE FURTHER AFTER JUSTICE MINALLAH’s JUDGEMENT IN FAVOUR OF BROTHER JUDGE FEZ ISSA EXONERATING HIM

I really do not know how they judge Pakistan on these metrics,
it seems they have a default, put Pakistan near the bottom and that's it, ignore all the facts.

I remember 10 years ago, Pakistan was always at or near the bottom of failed states index, a country about to disintegrate into a million pieces, they are a bunch of jokers.

Zimbabwe is a third rate dictatorship with near to no peaceful civil society and somehow it is above Pakistan, I do not even know which other countries are above in that list,
Afghanistan with a non-existence government, no stable institutions of any kinds, and a civil society that have been destroyed for 40 years is just 2 spots below Pakistan.

WHO, in their right minds can say this makes sense, these guys and anyone who believes them needs their head examined.
 
peagle said:
I really do not know how they judge Pakistan on these metrics,
it seems they have a default, put Pakistan near the bottom and that's it, ignore all the facts.

I remember 10 years ago, Pakistan was always at or near the bottom of failed states index, a country about to disintegrate into a million pieces, they are a bunch of jokers.

Zimbabwe is a third rate dictatorship with near to no peaceful civil society and somehow it is above Pakistan, I do not even know which other countries are above in that list,
Afghanistan with a non-existence government, no stable institutions of any kinds, and a civil society that have been destroyed for 40 years is just 2 spots below Pakistan.

WHO, in their right minds can say this makes sense, these guys and anyone who believes them needs their head examined.
i am not agree with statics but i think there is some reason we give to them to do it too sir. they add those countries better then pakistan where our army is doing peacekeeping duties . :lol:
 
Imran Khan said:
i am not agree with statics but i think there is some reason we give to them to do it too sir. they add those countries better then pakistan where our army is doing peacekeeping duties . :lol:
See you recognise, that it just doesn't make sense.

I recognise we have problems, we are a developing country, but to be presented as the worst of the worse every single time, what the heck yaar.

I don't know if you have kids, but let's imagine if you do, (if you do, then Mashallah)
Tell your kids every single day or every single week that you are bad, you are good for nothing,
what result do you think you will produce??

We never question these stupid things rationally, and accept what is given to us, as a result negativity has permeated through our society so much that when something positive comes along, we are always hesitant to believe it. Let's start to challenge these stupid interpretations about us.

If we are to be criticised, then at least it should be based on something factual, something believable.
 
