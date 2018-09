The quoted figure for Bangladesh Stock Exchange and Pakistan Stock Exchange was wrong and false...Pakistan stock exchange cap is around 84 billion USD, now closer to 100 billion USD and Bangladesh stock exchange cap is around 34 billion USD[in the capital TV program he quoted it was 300 billion USD, which is 10 times higher than the actual value], so how Bangladesh stocks value is higher, is he that Zaigham Khan on a weed or living under some stone...what he said about Bangladesh and Pakistan stock exchange is a pack of lies....Google search to verify it.