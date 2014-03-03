Pakistani J-10 acquisition: Where are the Indian members hiding?

Can people here stop gloating like Indians? What I like about Pakistan military procurement is that they do it quietly without boasting a decade before like india does with s400 and rafale for example.



Sometimes being humble is a good trait and moving in silence is better then gloating all over and having it fall flat on ur face. Before someone says "bb bbbutt indians do it" remember, they are not our teachers (quote stolen from the great Omar Mukhtar).