Pakistani J-10 acquisition: Where are the Indian members hiding?

Why the silence?

Hello gloating Indians especially those that preach or were educated to believe India was on a different level to bankrupt Pakistan,

Why the total silence? What happened? How's that plan to retaliate in 2023 for Operation Swift Retort coming along? Where's the usual jingoism? Why no belittling of the platform?
 
Quite a number of them are currently banned. :lol:
 
I am an Indian, and I will be more worried about Pak if they reduced their inflation to say 5% and doubled their GDP in 5 years. Since that is not happening, a squadron or 2 of J10c is least of our worries. looking at our foreign reserves compared to Pakistan is enough to not worry too much about Pakistan.
 
Can people here stop gloating like Indians? What I like about Pakistan military procurement is that they do it quietly without boasting a decade before like india does with s400 and rafale for example.

Sometimes being humble is a good trait and moving in silence is better then gloating all over and having it fall flat on ur face. Before someone says "bb bbbutt indians do it" remember, they are not our teachers (quote stolen from the great Omar Mukhtar).
 
You guys banned them. Doing arbitrary censorship and then asking where are they? Lol. Loved to live in echo chamber?
 
I am an Indian and I don't care. Rafael is superior in every and all aspects, it's like one neighbor bought BMW and the other Suzuki, why should the one with BMW care about the Suzuki one.
 
the soul purpose of this thread is to humiliate others i wonder if it is according to the policy of this forum ?
 
