Pakistani Iranian Economic Cooperation

Dalit said: It would be a dream come true if Pak and Iran did a defence JV.



PTI government should absolutely get on witj IPC pipeline. Click to expand...

iran basically will come forward with this in the future and pakistan basically is a question because iam not sure about pakistani public opinion about iran there is alot of grudges and hostiity going on most of which us somewhat hard to understand for us considering that iran is basically all on its own surviving basically against all oddsbtw i have to add iran views america basically as an enemy and pakistan cooperation with america is no different to the little nearly not existing cooperation between india and iran in fact india is just a mess it cant be taken serious while america during the last 40 years was basically on its heights while it obviously burned itself out way to fast going down soon so what has to happen is pakistan needs to forget india and look forward as much as iran needs to forget america and look forward because we can really forget them since we wil be so powerful combined muslims can be threatened by nobody