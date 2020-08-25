What's new

Pakistani Iranian Economic Cooperation

i have two ideas for pakistan which are also very important in security considerations
first looks like this
1628940715213.png
the second thing looks like this
1628940435880.png

now the question is only does pakistan have interests in cooperating in future because these two pictures here i showed you are not taken out of the air its something which can easily materialize in the future
 
It would be a dream come true if Pak and Iran did a defence JV.

PTI government should absolutely get on witj IPC pipeline.
 
people in pakistan should demand this abandoned project of ip pipeline to be ended even stronger than it was originally started to end the chapter of unwanted hostilities between muslims
t
our part would be the i and the p of the pipeline the c is capable enough to care for their part its the i and the p which come short until now still
its kind of odd when outsiders can cooperate better with muslims than we can with eachother and this needs to be fixed
 
iran basically will come forward with this in the future and pakistan basically is a question because iam not sure about pakistani public opinion about iran there is alot of grudges and hostiity going on most of which us somewhat hard to understand for us considering that iran is basically all on its own surviving basically against all odds
btw i have to add iran views america basically as an enemy and pakistan cooperation with america is no different to the little nearly not existing cooperation between india and iran in fact india is just a mess it cant be taken serious while america during the last 40 years was basically on its heights while it obviously burned itself out way to fast going down soon so what has to happen is pakistan needs to forget india and look forward as much as iran needs to forget america and look forward because we can really forget them since we wil be so powerful combined muslims can be threatened by nobody
 
