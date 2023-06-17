What's new

Pakistani industrial ecology means endless opportunities:2023 SCO Expo

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
96,672
106
154,774
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
,..,,.

Pakistani industrial ecology means endless opportunities:2023 SCO Expo​

By Wu Siya | China Economic Net
Jun 16, 2023

QINGDAO,- “Today's Pakistan is in line with “good timing, geographical convenience and great human relations” from the traditional Chinese perspective”, noted Wang Jianxun, Senior Advisor of Pakistan National Science & Technology Park.

Pakistani industrial ecology means endless opportunities:2023 SCO Expo


Addressing as a key speaker at the SCO International Investment and Trade Expo that co-hosted by China Study Center, National University of Science and Technology, Pakistan (NUST) held from June 15 to 18 in Qingdao, a scenic coastal city in Shandong Province, Wang emphasized the environment of “blue ocean” in Pakistan, with the theme of Opportunities and Challenges of Pakistan's Industrial Ecological Chain under the New World Situation.

When technological productivity lacks sufficient capacity to meet national demand, the trade deficit has been increasingly emerging. Pakistan’s current trade deficit has soared to a record high of USD 48.66 billion from USD 30.96 billion a year ago, driven by a sharper-than-expected 57 percent jump in imports. Not only that, Pakistan’s trade deficit widened 32 percent year-on-year to USD 4.84 billion in June as imports grew almost twice as fast as exports.

Such an astonishing demand for imports means that Pakistan’s domestic industrial structure needs to be optimized urgently, as well as scientific and technological productivity needs to be greatly improved. Just like the two sides of a coin, today's status quo also means unlimited opportunities for global companies.

“So far, initial diversified cooperation in various industries in Pakistan has begun to emerge. The special economic zone represented by the National Science and Technology Park (NSTP) has created a spiral development model of “industry + academic + government + public society”; Regarding e-commerce, in NSTP, we will form a two-way interactive simulcast video sales platform in cooperation with China’s Ningbo live broadcast e-commerce base, vigorously promoting Pakistani specialties; The National University of Science and Technology (NUST),

Pakistan has formed an effective cooperation mechanism with many top universities in China, such as Tsinghua University, Harbin Institute of Technology, China University of Geosciences, Southwest Petroleum University, etc. In addition, due to Pakistan’s vigorous opening of NFT and other related digital currency technologies, as well as AI and IoT tools, there is also huge room for digital improvement, as a global hot spot,” Wang told China Economic Net.


Pakistani industrial ecology means endless opportunities:2023 SCO Expo

Pakistani industrial ecology means endless opportunities:2023 SCO Expo


Leapfrog of science and technology is inseparable from the support of talent pool, as Pakistan’s population under the age of 23 accounts for 76 percent of the country’s total population, it enjoys prominent advantages in labor resources. At present, China’s domestic labor cost is three times that of Pakistan. In industries such as biopharmaceuticals, IT, forging and textiles, Pakistan could be described as rich in talents.

Back to Pakistan itself, this country is also blessed with unique conditions which should not be ignored by anyone. As a traffic springboard linking the trinity of Asia, Europe and Africa, it has trade routes leading to a total of 68 countries around the world. The reporter learned that Pakistan has implemented preferential tariff reduction and exemption policies for 188 Chinese projects, which is a major benefit for companies in various fields that are involved in the construction of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

“Last year, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif signed the China-Pakistan Joint Statement with Chinese leaders during his visit to China. Health corridors, industrial corridors, digital corridors and green corridors have been developing step by step,” Wang introduced, “enterprises in key fields such as China Mobile, Huawei, Cogniser, Hikvision, and Loongson Technology have laid a solid foundation for the establishment of an all-weather industrial ecological chain between China and Pakistan.”


www.gwadarpro.pk

Pakistani industrial ecology means endless opportunities:2023 SCO Expo

QINGDAO, June 16 (China Economic Net)- “Today's Pakistan is in line with “good timing, geographical
www.gwadarpro.pk www.gwadarpro.pk
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

ghazi52
Pakistan China scientific and technological cooperation
Replies
0
Views
282
ghazi52
ghazi52
E
World Bank lauds CPEC for unlocking vast opportunities and economic growth in Pakistan
2
Replies
16
Views
1K
etylo
E
Luosifen
The first CPEC AI Lab is of great significance: Moin ul Haque
Replies
0
Views
701
Luosifen
Luosifen
beijingwalker
Scale of China's Industrial Internet Industry Hits USD170 Billion
Replies
0
Views
216
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
China sees major progress in new industrialization
Replies
0
Views
161
beijingwalker
beijingwalker

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom