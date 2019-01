Pakistani ICBM



Pakistani scientists and engineers have achieved the ability to build and test an inter-Continental Ballistic Missile (ICBM).



Capability was achieved, but the powers that be, have decided that for the time being that potential will remain just potential.



Full spectrum deterrence has been achieved against the neighbour to the east, and having a ICBM would invite a unnecessary spotlight on the homeland.



The only way I see that decision being changed is, well let's just leave it at that.

