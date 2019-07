A Pakistani opened a hotel in Yanbu where deserving people can eat for free without hurting their dignity. All you have to do is to peel off a numbered slip from the wall and give it to the owner and he will give the food to you without the need to talk aloud. Similarly, if you want to help, the door, you can pay for a slips ... one slip costs two Saudi Riyals..so if you pay 10 Riyal, he will stick 5 news slips there.