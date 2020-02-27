Pakistani Hindus continue protest over Jodhpur killings
outside Indian High Commission
outside Indian High Commission
Sit-in to continue till demands met, protesters call for a transparent investigation
Zaigham Naqvi September 25, 2020
ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Hindu Council (PHC) on Friday staged a second sit-in outside New Delhi's mission Islamabad to protest against the tragic killing of 11 Pakistani Hindus in India's Jodhpur last month.
The immigrant family, including children, were found dead under mysterious circumstances in a small village in India’s Jodhpur district on August 9.
Addressing the media, PHC Patron-in-Chief Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani said India's claims of being a secular state have proved to be false after the murder of the immigrant family in August and demanded justice for those killed in Jodhpur.
The protesters called for a transparent investigation into the murder and post mortem results to be shared with Pakistan.
Those present at the protest said the sit-in outside the Indian High Commission will continue till demands are met. "In Modi's India, the Hindu's of Pakistan are not safe," they chanted.
The Pakistani diaspora in Britain has also appealed to the British government and the United Nations (UN) to take strict action against the killings. Leaders of the UK Pakistani community condemned the killing and reaffirmed their support for the protests by the Hindu and Sikh community in front of the Indian HC.
A day earlier, Vankwani said Indian intelligence agencies try to coerce Pakistani Hindus visiting India into speaking against Pakistan and do not hesitate to kill people who refuse to comply with their demands.
Vankwani had also said that despite repeated requests by Pakistan to share the details of the probe into the mysterious death of its citizens, India was not cooperating.
The patron-in-chief had also met Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi earlier over the incident.
Kumar had apprised the foreign minister about the anxiety in the Pakistani Hindu community over the incident, saying that they were desperately waiting for justice to be served to the aggrieved family.
The foreign minister informed Dr Kumar that Pakistan had taken up the matter forcefully with the Indian side through diplomatic channels both in Islamabad as well as in New Delhi.
Immediately after the incident, Pakistan’s High Commission in New Delhi had asked the Indian authorities for the provision of access to the surviving member of the bereaved family, sharing of copies of the FIR and initial investigation report, and facilitating the presence of the High Commission for Pakistan’s representatives during the post-mortem of the deceased.
FM Qureshi had also assured the MNA that Pakistan will continue pushing India to provide the requisite information without any further delay and carry out a comprehensive investigation into the matter and share its findings with Islamabad.
Pakistani Hindus continue protest over Jodhpur killings outside Indian High Commission | The Express Tribune
Sit-in to continue till demands met, protesters call for a transparent investigation
tribune.com.pk
Islamabad: Pakistani Hindus protest outside Indian Embassy over Jodhpur killings | SAMAA
https://www.samaa.tv/wp-content/uploads//usr/nfs/sestore3/samaa/vodstore/digital-library/2020/09/Hindu-Community-Protest-Isb-25-09.mp4 Hindus from across Pakistan gathered outside the Indian Embassy in Islamabad and staged a sit-in on Thursday against the killing of 11 Pakistani Hindus...
www.samaa.tv
Last edited: