Pakistani Hindu shot dead by a Muslim Cop

Abdul Rehman, a cousin of the victim, said he was converted to Islam. He added that Inspector Shah was also arrested in the murder case.
The charges against accused Farman Shah were registered after the father of the deceased submitted a complaint with the authorities that his son Kamal Kishan was shot dead by the police officer without any reason, the Express Tribune reported.He was a Muslim:
Police inspector held for killing youth in 'fake' encounter
The charges against accused Farman Shah were registered after the father of the deceased submitted a complaint with the authorities that his son Kamal Kishan was shot dead by the police officer without any reason, the Express Tribune reported.
Farman fired a shot that killed Kamal. To hide their crime, a false case was registered against Anil in the New Town police station,” the report quoted the FIR as saying.
Advocate Babar Mirza, the lawyer for the complainant, said that facts will become clearer after the post-mortem report.
