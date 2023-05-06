What's new

Pakistani Hindu shot dead by a Muslim Cop

J

JackTheRipper

FULL MEMBER
Oct 17, 2019
1,745
-10
2,033
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Pakistani police is same corrupt like Indian police.
And Sindh police even worst.

Naqeebullah Mehsood is big example. Whole country know culprit Rao Anwar but still free roaming..

 
Last edited:
H

hatehs

FULL MEMBER
Mar 10, 2023
280
0
226
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
He was a Muslim:

www.dawn.com

Police inspector held for killing youth in ‘fake’ encounter

Victim’s father states in the FIR that the held policeman killed his son after snatching Rs80,000 from him.
www.dawn.com

Abdul Rehman, a cousin of the victim, said he was converted to Islam. He added that Inspector Shah was also arrested in the murder case.
Click to expand...

The ever elusive Chindoo genocide is yet to be found by pajeets. Maybe they should produce another hoax film about 6 gorillion Chindoo casualties and a Chindoo genocide will magically manifest.
 
iamnobody

iamnobody

FULL MEMBER
Feb 28, 2023
743
-3
521
Country
India
Location
India
hatehs said:
He was a Muslim:

www.dawn.com

Police inspector held for killing youth in ‘fake’ encounter

Victim’s father states in the FIR that the held policeman killed his son after snatching Rs80,000 from him.
www.dawn.com



The ever elusive Chindoo genocide is yet to be found by pajeets. Maybe they should produce another hoax film about 6 gorillion Chindoo casualties and a Chindoo genocide will magically manifest.
Click to expand...
The charges against accused Farman Shah were registered after the father of the deceased submitted a complaint with the authorities that his son Kamal Kishan was shot dead by the police officer without any reason, the Express Tribune reported.

Farman fired a shot that killed Kamal. To hide their crime, a false case was registered against Anil in the New Town police station,” the report quoted the FIR as saying.

Advocate Babar Mirza, the lawyer for the complainant, said that facts will become clearer after the post-mortem report.
 
H

hatehs

FULL MEMBER
Mar 10, 2023
280
0
226
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
iamnobody said:
The charges against accused Farman Shah were registered after the father of the deceased submitted a complaint with the authorities that his son Kamal Kishan was shot dead by the police officer without any reason, the Express Tribune reported.

Farman fired a shot that killed Kamal. To hide their crime, a false case was registered against Anil in the New Town police station,” the report quoted the FIR as saying.

Advocate Babar Mirza, the lawyer for the complainant, said that facts will become clearer after the post-mortem report.
Click to expand...
Wow saar you can copypaste text, very impressive. I think I learned how to do that in 1st grade.
 
iamnobody

iamnobody

FULL MEMBER
Feb 28, 2023
743
-3
521
Country
India
Location
India
Imran Khan said:
WTF daily muslim.police men kill a dozen muslims here .
Click to expand...
Muslim cops kill Muslim criminals. Hindu cops kill Hindu criminals. That's different.


Muslims were so outraged when 2 Muslim gangster brothers who were involved in 100s of murders were shot dead.
 
Englishman

Englishman

FULL MEMBER
Jun 7, 2016
749
-4
1,506
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Lol

What sensationalism

A cop killed someone. That's the story unless you can prove he was killed just for being a Hindu and identity checked him beforehand.

iamnobody said:
Muslims were so outraged when 2 Muslim gangster brothers who were involved in 100s of murders were shot dead.
Click to expand...
do you condone vigilante justice?
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

NagaBaba
Hijab clad girl harassed by Muslim youths for befriending Hindu man
Replies
11
Views
378
villageidiot
villageidiot
beijingwalker
2 Indian cops shot dead in Kashmir
Replies
4
Views
654
Pak Nationalist
Pak Nationalist
Mirzali Khan
Pakistani NYPD Cop Murdered
2 3 4 5
Replies
67
Views
2K
Bleek
Bleek
H
WATCH: Hindu Cop tries to placate Radical Hindu Thug behind attacks on Muslim Vendors
Replies
2
Views
480
Hphobe
H
INDIAPOSITIVE
Muslim pupils tell Hindu classmates to convert to Islam to avoid bullying
2 3 4 5
Replies
64
Views
2K
ThunderCat
ThunderCat

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom