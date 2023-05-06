Pakistani Hindu shot dead by a Muslim Cop

The charges against accused Farman Shah were registered after the father of the deceased submitted a complaint with the authorities that his son Kamal Kishan was shot dead by the police officer without any reason, the Express Tribune reported.



Farman fired a shot that killed Kamal. To hide their crime, a false case was registered against Anil in the New Town police station,” the report quoted the FIR as saying.



Advocate Babar Mirza, the lawyer for the complainant, said that facts will become clearer after the post-mortem report.