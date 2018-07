READ MORE: Mahira Khan wants to work with this Pakistani actor

NEW DELHI - A large number of Hindu migrants from Pakistan, who have been living in Delhi for almost 5 years now, came together near the Majlis Park Metro station slum area on Tuesday to hold a protest against the government's apathy towards them.The protesters claimed that the authorities cut off the electricity supply to the slum a month ago and despite several complaints, it hasn't been restored yet.Some of the residents have developed skin infections as they are using the contaminated water for daily basic activities like bathing, cooking and washing clothes and utensils. Even though a tanker of water is provided by the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), but for a population of over 600 people, it is not sufficient."It has been very difficult for us to survive without electricity and water. We come back from work tired and there is no electricity to operate fans. The children hardly sleep at night. We work all day selling mobile covers, electronic accessories, glasses and fruits but there is no security of our stalls and goods as the MCD shuts them down, hence making it difficult for us to earn our livelihood," said Nehru Lal, head of the slum.Krishna Tyagi, leader of Navyuva Shakti Sanghatan, an organisation that supports the immigrants and part of the protest, said,"These people need basic necessities like water and electricity as they are suffering a lot. We request the government that two tankers be supplied to the area. As Dr Harsh Vardhan has promised that their problems would be solved within 15 days, but if that doesn't happen we will protest again. We also request CM Arvind Kejriwal to look into the matter and provide some relief to them," said Tyagi.In 2-15, the Centre had come up with several promises for the Hindu migrants about their quick rehabilitation and had decided to exempt Bangladeshi and Pakistani nationals belonging to minority communities, who entered India on or before 31 December, 2014, from having to follow the relevant provisions of rules and order made under the Passport (Entry into India) Act, 1920 and the Foreigners Act, 1946, in their entry and stay in India.