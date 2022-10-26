What's new

Pakistani High Commission in Kenya claimed in the press conference, Arshad Sharif on a Holidays trip to Keyna

Sanaullah sending all the government officers to Kenya so they can hide their crimes. No independent and impartial investigation.
If a kid was being kidnapped according to Kenya police then are you supposed to open fire on a vehicle when a kid is inside? Shouldn't you burst the tyres of a vehicle or shot the driver if you want the kidnappers vehicle to be stopped?
Oh but no they fired straight at the front passenger seat where arshad sharif was sitting and only shot at him. They really think we are that dumb and will buy their story?
Congrats guys your hard earned tax money has been used to hire assassins who killed another patriot , law abiding , tax paying Pakistani.
 
obviously, PDM and Establishment will try to put the burden on PTI ... cuz it's all over North American media ....it is a massive burden on their shoulder.
This regime change operation is stuck in their throat ..... big time
 

