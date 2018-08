I feel the same about anything that is intended or designed to kill human beings. And my feelings are as consequence of my family history. My mum lost a brother who was only 20, my dad lost a brother in his 40s and a cousin all because of guns and family feuds in Pakistan. The feuds had nothing to do with guns but introduce guns into a feud and the probability that somebody will be killed increases spectacularly. Thus I detest guns. When I was young I saw my mum cry to sleep about her young brother. 45 years later we still have his photo on our wall. He will forever remain a handsome 20 year old. A life wasted by rupee bullet on moment of anger.

