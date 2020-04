This Pakistani Guy's Story Of Experience With PIA During The Coronavirus Crisis Is Going… Umm, Viral



Source: Ahmad A Saleh / Facebook

Ahmad explained that PIA blocked one seat between each passenger to try to maintain some distance between passengers. This is very important because the risk of exposure to respiratory viruses like coronavirus may increase in crowded settings, particularly closed-in settings with little air circulation. At the same time, the safe distance between people being recommended is at least 6 feet.



Ahmed also talked about the menu that PIA presented with, saying that they were given decent food with a wide range of options to choose from but instead of being served by the flight crew, they requested the passengers to obtain self service.





As the PIA plane landed amidst the coronavirus scare, he talked about safety measures that were taken at the Islamabad airport







Source: aaj.tv

Following this, Ahmad and the rest of the passengers had their temperatures tested with two different devices installed at two different spots at the airport before reaching the passport control.



After this, the usual airport procedure like baggage collection took place and the passenger were divided into groups of 10. A bus that could easily carry 30-40 people was carrying only 10 passengers so that safe distance between everyone could be maintained. Ahmad was assigned to Regalia hotel in G6, Blue Area, Islamabad. And he and his mom were assigned separate rooms which was a protocol ensured for all the travelers.





Ahmad explained that despite PIA taking coronavirus related precautions and airport staff taking safety measures, some passengers did not maintain the recommended distance







Source: washingtonpost.com



