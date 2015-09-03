What's new

Pakistani GIDS TAKBIR Series Satellite Aided Inertially Guided Bomb

This means that Pakistan can produce them in any size and number PAF wants. Would like to see Small Diameter Bombs (SDB) of it for Thunders
 
It is very interesting development for Pakistan Air Force as so far we were untill now depended on the Chinese LS6 series and American JDAMs, but now Pakisan can produce its own percison guided glide bombs.
MASHA ALLAH, GIDS have been the industry leader in Pakistan Military Development. I wish that GIDS will open up more advance facilities in other parts of country soon like in Sindh, Balochistan and KPK as it will help them boost developments and facilities.

I think GIDS is fully capable of making IR-LASER-GPS guided weapons and they should develop for Pak Military as well as for exports too..
 
