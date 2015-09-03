jawadqamar
Pakistani GIDS TAKBIR Series Satellite Aided Inertially Guided Bomb
It is very interesting development for Pakistan Air Force as so far we were untill now depended on the Chinese LS6 series and American JDAMs, but now Pakisan can produce its own percison guided glide bombs.
