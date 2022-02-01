Pakistani Generals involvement in politics | Sorry to sound like a broken record

Apologies in advance if your sick and tired of hearing this. Even I am thinking I'm beginning to sound like a miserable Dawn columnist, however it's dawned on me that the senir military leadership in this country is ridiculously overactive in politics. They seem to have a fetish for the limelight. I thought to myself what does the British COAS do? I don't know who he is - i had to google his name. Twitter didn't have a running daily commentary of his activities. The British MoD twitter was full of work done by the Defence Minister - not senior generals. The British army twitter was promoting their exercises, soldiers and equipment.Meanwhile the other day out Bajwa saab met Michael Owen, and today he met the Canadian High commissioner and the Deputy Minister of foreign affairs for Turkmenistan.Does anyone know of any other countries where this is the case, or are ours just special?