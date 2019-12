IAC will invest $1.6 million to develop a ’go4fresh’ chain of retails stores in domestic and foreign markets

Pakistan exported $438 million worth of fruits and $416 million worth of vegetables during last fiscal year

Exporters say the introduction of new brands with value-added products, will help the country generate additional export revenues.

Pakistan’s exporters have set a $6 billion annual target of fruit and vegetable exports under “Horticulture Vision 2030,” which provides a road map to organize and modernize the agriculture sector from farms to the retail sector.