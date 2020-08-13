What's new

Pakistani forces clash with Afghan protesters at border crossing

Pakistani forces have clashed with hundreds of Afghans stranded on Pakistan’s side of a commercially vital border crossing with Afghanistan after its closure by the Taliban, Pakistani security officials say.

The disturbances broke out on Thursday after a 56-year-old Afghan traveller died of a heart attack as he waited in the dusty heat to enter Afghanistan via the Chaman-Spin Boldak crossing, Arif Kakar, a Pakistani official on the scene, told Reuters news agency.

The Chaman-Spin Boldak crossing is landlocked Afghanistan’s second busiest entry point and main commercial artery to the Pakistani seacoast.

The Taliban, which captured the crossing last month as part of a major advance across Afghanistan as US-led foreign forces withdraw, announced its closure on August 6 in protest at a Pakistani decision to end visa-free travel for Afghans.

The Taliban is demanding Pakistan allow Afghans to cross the frontier with either an Afghan ID card or a Pakistani-issued refugee registration card.

Taliban fighters have rapidly taken territory from the Kabul government in recent weeks, including important border crossings with Iran and Central Asian countries that now provide significant customs revenue for the group.

Some 900 trucks went through the Chaman-Spin Boldak crossing daily before the Taliban seized it.

Opening the border with Pakistan for visa-free travel would not only help the Taliban curry favour from Afghans but also shore up a route to areas of Pakistan that have housed Taliban fighters and some commanders.

Pakistan and the Taliban long maintained good relations though Islamabad says this ended after the 2001 United States-led invasion of Afghanistan that removed the group from power for having sheltered al-Qaeda fighters who carried out the September 11 attacks on the US.

Western capitals and the Kabul government say Pakistani support to the Taliban continues and many of its leaders enjoy safe haven in the country, an allegation Islamabad denies.

Those in medical need should be accommodated, urgently. Misunderstanding have a way of snowballing into larger problems (playing into the hands of the enemies of Pakistan). Be merciful, let in the the sick, injured and dying into hospitals. Remind those that have sought help from Pakistan, of its goodwill. Ask the world to send food aid to prevent a humanitarian crisis that could lead to massive exodus of refugees to Iran, Turkey and Europe.

Once the injured and sick are treated ask them to return to their country.
 
