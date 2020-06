A flag is a piece of fabric with a distinctive design that is used as a symbol, as a signaling device, or as decoration. National flags are potent patriotic symbols with varied wide-ranging interpretations, often including strong military associations due to their original and ongoing military uses. In the age of sail, it was customary and later a legal requirement for ships to carry flags designating their nationality; these flags eventually evolved into the national flags and maritime flags of today. Use of flags outside of military or naval context begins only with the rise of nationalist sentiment by the end of the 18th century; the earliest national flags date to that period, and during the 19th century it became common for every sovereign state to introduce a national flag.The respect and patriotism that the country earns is shown towards that country’s flag. The respective given to the flag of a country is the same as the respect given to the respective country. The flag is more respected and seen as higher than the leaders, government, and forces of that country. Therefore, at every special event the flag is raised and honored by the leaders, government, armed forces, and the citizens of that country.In certain public areas and the borders of that country, the flag is flown daily to represent that country. The flag of a country is also flown abroad in places such as the consulates and services of the respective country during the daytime. When the national flag is being raised, everyone must remain standing to show the respect for the flag.When the flag is being raised, members of services with unique uniforms such as the armed forces, public government services, police forces, and ambulance services will follow their respective guidelines in proper honoring of the flag. Everyone wearing a hat, except uniformed government officials, must remove their hat with their right hand. After removing their hat, they must place the right hand over the left side of the chest while honoring the flag. Those who are not citizens of the country may also honor the flag in the same manner. They may also just remain in the attention stance.The national flag must never be worn as a garment or attached to any part of your attire. The symbol attached to the national flag may be attached to clothes or items of value. Any symbols, letters, words, designs, numbers, and pictures found on the national flag must never be written or drawn. Any item that is thrown after usage must never have the national flag associated with it. The national flag must never touch the ground. If the national flag ever does touch the ground the flag must be picked up immediately and the flag must be washed and dried immediately if it is found to be dirty.During a time of national grief, the national flag will be flow at half-mast to represent the grief of the country. Any damages purposely caused to the flag, the throwing of the flag, the flag being stamped by the feet are all unimaginable disgraces to the flag and the country. If ever the colors of the national flag diminish, or the flag is damaged, or the flag is a state where it cannot be flown, the flag must be properly burned and disposed. It must never be used as an old cloth or thrown in the garbage bin. These actions are direct disrespect to motherland.The national flag of Pakistan was adopted in its present form during a meeting of the Constituent Assembly on August 11, 1947, just three days before the country's independence, when it became the official flag of the Dominion of Pakistan. It was afterwards retained by the current day by the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.The flag is a green field with a white crescent moon and five-rayed star at its center, and a vertical white stripe at the hoist side. Though the green color is mandated only as 'dark green', its official and most consistent representation is Pakistan green, which is shaded distinctively darker. The flag was stitched by Amir Uddin Kidwai without any design and is merely based on the All-India Muslim League flag. The official design of the national flag was adopted by the Constituent Assembly together with a definition of the features and proportions.According to the specifications it is a dark green rectangular flag in the proportion of length [A] and width