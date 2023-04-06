Pakistani Fisherman's Son Wins 7 International Awards!!

Amir Hamza Panjari, the 14-year-old son of a fisherman from Kemari, Karachi, made Pakistan proud by winning seven international awards in the World Scholar Cup.There is no dearth of talented youths in Pakistan, who are making the country famous in the world with their God-given talents, hard work and dedication, 14-year-old Muhammad Hamza is also among such youths.Hamza made his parents and country proud by winning 4 gold and 3 silver medals in writing and debate in the World Scholar Cup held in Azerbaijan.Hamza says that the encouragement of my parents along with hard work and dedication brought me to this point. It should be noted that Amir Hamza’s father Muhammad Arif is a fisherman by profession. Tears of joy came out of his eyes on his son’s success.Hamza was not ready to travel abroad for the first time, so his father sent his brother along to keep Hamza’s courage up.