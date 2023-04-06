What's new

Pakistani Fisherman's Son Wins 7 International Awards!!

Windjammer

Windjammer

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 9, 2009
40,767
180
149,697
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
L

FB_IMG_1680781559537.jpg

Amir Hamza Panjari, the 14-year-old son of a fisherman from Kemari, Karachi, made Pakistan proud by winning seven international awards in the World Scholar Cup.

There is no dearth of talented youths in Pakistan, who are making the country famous in the world with their God-given talents, hard work and dedication, 14-year-old Muhammad Hamza is also among such youths.

Hamza made his parents and country proud by winning 4 gold and 3 silver medals in writing and debate in the World Scholar Cup held in Azerbaijan.

Hamza says that the encouragement of my parents along with hard work and dedication brought me to this point. It should be noted that Amir Hamza’s father Muhammad Arif is a fisherman by profession. Tears of joy came out of his eyes on his son’s success.

Hamza was not ready to travel abroad for the first time, so his father sent his brother along to keep Hamza’s courage up.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Maula Jatt
Young Pakistani prodigy set to test his mettle at coveted golf event
Replies
2
Views
388
Keisha Bryant
K
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
'Joyland' secures Best International Film award
Replies
0
Views
170
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
10 young Pakistanis win Diana Award 2022
Replies
0
Views
534
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
ghazi52
IHC grants PM's son-in-law protective bail
Replies
0
Views
697
ghazi52
ghazi52
Luosifen
Pakistani youth won first prize in international ICT competition
Replies
1
Views
721
Sarosh Ibrahim
S

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom